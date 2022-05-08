Nationals achieve elevated status with power surge in victory over Angels

Placeholder while article actions load

ANAHEIM, Calif. — On Saturday afternoon, a few hours before the Washnigton Nationals faced the Los Angeles Angels, Darnell Coles stood by the visitors’ dugout and made a prediction. “We can’t hit balls into the ground forever,” said Coles, the Nationals’ first-year hitting coach and a man of intense positivity. “If there’s one thing I know, I know that. It will level out here soon.”

Right then, the Nationals had the highest groundball rate among the league’s 30 teams. They also had the fifth-highest contact percentage, meaning they were good at the act of hitting baseballs, just not hitting them in the air. Then homers from Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz helped Washington to a 7-3 win over the Angels, evening the three-game series ahead of Sunday’s finale here.

Coles, it should be noted, was probably feeling lucky. When players and coaches chose their horses for the Kentucky Derby on Friday, the odds for Rich Strike to win were 99 to 1, worst in the field. And when Coles picked his baseball from the pile, Rich Strike’s number — 21 — was written on it in Sharpie. He told Martinez there was no way. With that prediction, he was wrong.

But Cole didn’t watch with most of the team’s traveling party. That’s why, when the long-shot winner flashed on the screen, there was silence and a lot of looking around.

“Uh, D.C. took it?” asked Josh Rogers, who grew up near Louisville and was locked on the race.

“Yeah, but I don’t think he’s here,” answered Erick Fedde.

“Let’s not tell him his horse won,” said a staffer, and everybody laughed.

Soon, though, Coles was smiling through the recollection of picking Rich Strike. And soon after that, he was just so sure the offense could course correct.

In support of starter Josiah Gray — who silenced the Angels outside a messy fourth, logging 5⅓ innings on 83 pitches — Bell, Hernandez, Cruz and Maikel Franco answered Coles’s call. Bell was first, driving Michael Lorenzen’s outside cutter into the fake rocks beyond the left-field wall. Next came Hernandez, who roped his solo shot to right-center in the second, using a cutter on the inner half. Cruz, one of the main contributors to that sky-high groundball rate, then lined Elvis Peguero’s sinker over the short wall in left.

Franco didn’t homer, though he delivered a two-run single in the fourth and RBI double in the sixth. That gave him 16 RBI this year. Bell, still the club’s most productive hitter, added a walk and single to up his on-base-plus slugging percentage to .998. Hernandez’s jumped to .957 with his homer and a walk. Cruz couldn’t pad the lead when a sacrifice fly was needed against former Nationals reliever Kyle Barraclough in the sixth. Instead, he went down swinging for one of his four strikeouts, making it so his third homer only inched his OPS to .472.

None of this means the Nationals have cured their inability to elevate contact. That doesn’t happen in one game. What it does mean, though, is that they’re plenty capable of getting there.

What was good about Gray’s sixth outing of the year? Through three innings, keeping his pitch count to 35 with four at-bats that lasted one or two pitches. Retiring Shohei Ohtani on three flyouts with seven total pitches (the third of which stranded a leadoff base runner in the fifth). A batter before that, striking out Mike Trout swinging on a slider and pumping his fist.

The bad? Letting damage expand with a walk between two homers in the fifth. For the Angels’ second hit, Jared Walsh beat Gray on a 1-0 fastball for a solo shot. After Max Stassi walked, Brandon Marsh crushed a 2-1 fastball 429 feet and scored them both. Gray is a flyball pitcher, and yielding homers as a result of that style is one thing. But frequent lapses of command, however momentary, have been an unwanted theme of his first full season in the majors. Saturday continued the plot.

Who is the Nationals’ emergency catcher? The question is topical because the Pittsburgh Pirates had to use an emergency catcher in the first leg of a doubleheader Saturday. So asked for his, Manager Dave Martinez quickly answered: “Dee … unless Yadi can do it.”

So from this weekend forward, Dee Strange-Gordon and Yadiel Hernandez will hope a third catcher isn’t needed. Told of this development pregame, Strange-Gordon lowered his shades, stared at this reporter in disbelief for about 10 seconds, then went to squat in the door frame of Martinez’s office. Strange-Gordon mimicked catching a pitch, pointed a finger at his chest and mouthed: “Me?” And when Martinez nodded, Strange-Gordon crumbled into a heap on the floor, arms and legs outstretched.

After starting at shortstop Saturday, Strange-Gordon has played short, center field, left, and pitched for Washington this season. In his career, he has also played second and even has one start as a designated hitter. But the 34-year-old says he has never squatted behind home plate in his life.

