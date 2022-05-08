Maryland routs Rutgers for Big Ten women’s lacrosse tournament title

Placeholder while article actions load

The Maryland women’s lacrosse team claimed the Big Ten tournament title by routing Rutgers, 18-8, on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J. As the regular season champions, the No. 3 Terrapins earned the top seed in the conference tournament and then knocked off Johns Hopkins, 14-6, in a semifinal Friday and the third-seeded Scarlet Knights for the championship Sunday.

The Terps (17-1) stormed through the second half, scoring the first 10 goals to turn a 7-7 halftime tie into a dominant advantage. (In all, they scored 12 straight goals to flip a 7-5 deficit into a 17-7 lead.) The No. 13 Scarlet Knights (15-4) went roughly 31 minutes of game time without scoring.

The win was Coach Cathy Reese’s 300th at Maryland. Her 16-year tenure includes just 33 losses. Reese’s Terps are in position to land a top-three seed in the NCAA tournament, which would give them a first-round bye. The field will be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Aurora Cordingley, a graduate transfer from Johns Hopkins, had four goals and five assists. Libby May scored five goals and added two assists, and Hannah Leubecker scored four times. The Terps have reached every Big Ten tournament title game since 2016 but hadn’t won since 2018.

Maryland’s only loss this season came in late March against James Madison, but now the Terps are in position to contend for another national title. The Terps had reached 11 straight Final Fours — a stretch that included five national championships — before missing out last season. With a young team last year, Maryland faced uncharacteristic struggles and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. But the Terps appear to have returned to form this season.

