Rickie Fowler closes strong to tie for 21st at Wells Fargo Championship

Placeholder while article actions load

Rickie Fowler got back to even par and found a little momentum. He finished the Wells Fargo Championship in a tie for 21st at even-par 280 on Sunday thanks to a final-round 68 that featured five birdies, three of which came over the final six holes, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. It was his best finish since October, when he tied for third at the CJ Cup.

Fowler is still trying to resurrect his career, which reached an apex when he ascended to fourth in the world in 2016. The fan favorite has not won on the PGA Tour since the Phoenix Open in 2019.

At one time, Fowler had been in the conversation of the best player without a major championship. These days, he’s working on the mental and mechanical components of his game after tumbling to 146th in the rankings entering this event.

Putting has been a focus. He finished 10th this week in strokes gained: putting — reminiscent of the skill he leaned on during his best days.

Advertisement

“Putting is something I’ve never really had to spend a whole lot of time on,” he said. “I’ve always had great hands and feel and saw the greens really well. There’s been times where I feel like I’ve struggled starting the ball where I wanted to, but I was also not seeing the greens properly, so good luck making putts if either of those are off. I’m in a lot better spot now with seeing the greens better and starting balls on-line.”

Home cooking

Denny McCarthy did not achieve the result he was seeking — his first PGA Tour win, which would have come in the area where he grew up — but the Georgetown Prep graduate and three-time first-team All-Met still was able to spend the week with family and friends.

His parents followed him for all four rounds, and he had plenty of support throughout the weekend. McCarthy finished tied for 25th at 1-over 281 following a final round of 3-over 73.

Advertisement

The experience was the all the more special given that McCarthy was able to spend Mother’s Day with his mom on the course after having eaten meals with her every night of the tournament.

“Man, it was a lot of fun,” he said. “Even though we played in some pretty terrible conditions and I’m a little disappointed in how I played today, it was still a great week. Being home here in Maryland, being able to feel like I was in the mix there for a little while, it was a lot of fun.”

Cink goes low

Sunday’s low round belonged to Stewart Cink, who shot 5-under 65 and was one of 19 players to break par the day after only four did so in rainy conditions. The 2009 British Open champion carded six birdies and one bogey.

Three players, including co-runner-up Cameron Young, shot a 66 on Sunday.

“I think I gave myself every chance to shoot something better than that and just didn’t quite do it,” Young said. “I think I played really well knowing that I had to do something special to have a chance to win and almost did but just didn’t quite make the putts kind of in the middle of the round.”

Pretty in pink

A handful of players elected to go pink with their wardrobe choices in honor of Mother’s Day.

Tony Finau sported a pink pullover and a pink Nike cap. Rory McIlroy also wore a pink pullover, and Arnibal Lahiri navigated the course in pink slacks.

The large scoreboard that greeted patrons at the entrance to TPC Potomac was emblazoned with “Happy Mother’s Day,” and the CBS broadcast had its shot tracker colored pink.

Read more golf news The Masters: Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, won the 2022 Masters. It is the first major championship for the 25-year-old American. Tiger tracker: With a second consecutive 78 in the books and a closing score of 13 over par, Tiger Woods wrapped up his improbable participation in the 86th Masters. Golfing while Black: Twenty-five years after Tiger Woods’s arrival, golf is still overwhelmingly White. HBCUs (and one NBA champion) are hoping to change that. Barry Svrluga: For one generation of stars, golf’s timeline is slipping, slipping, slipping into the future.

GiftOutline Gift Article