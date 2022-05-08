Tianna Hawkins knows challenges and rewards of being a mom in WNBA

Placeholder while article actions load

Eric Thibault had wrapped up hours of workouts this week, including a team practice, when the Mystics assistant coach was approached by one last player. This one had an ego and even told a nearby cameraman to keep the camera rolling. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thibault was officially being challenged by a 6-year-old in the middle of the Entertainment and Sports Arena practice court.

That wasn’t the first time the pair had met on the court. Emanuel Hawkins became the darling of the franchise two seasons ago when the WNBA was confined to the bubble in Bradenton, Fla., as the coronavirus pandemic tore through the country. Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins brought him along, and he became one of the stars of the encampment. That may have been where he learned to love the camera; he was featured on social media pages and broadcasts.

“I wasn't going anywhere without my child,” Hawkins said. “Ever since he was born, everywhere I go, he comes right along with me.

“We didn’t have much to do, so each day it was someone new that was embracing him, that was taking him to play and stuff like that. Like I remember him and Ariel [Atkins] were painting one day. They were in the swimming pool. They were trying to catch lizards. It’s great. Just to have a profession where he’s embraced because it just gives you that peace of mind that it’s okay to be a mom. It’s okay to have your family around me.”

That can be a daunting question for professional athletes trying to decide whether to become moms while still competing. How will it affect their careers? For those in team sports, will their organizations be supportive?

Before cuts this week, 12 women were moms in the WNBA, according to the league, including pregnant Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

That hasn’t been an issue with the Mystics. Emanuel basically took over the practice facility earlier this week before heading to lacrosse practice. Sporting an orange shirt, gray sweats and purple LaMelo Ball sneakers, he challenged Thibault and later practiced dribbling two balls at the same time. He told stories about getting money from the tooth fairy and how his savings have eclipsed $100. Everyone that walked by stopped to chat.

The attention is great, but Emanuel still needs more from mom. He injects, “You’re talking about me!” while she sits on the sideline fulfilling media responsibilities. He has plenty of observations, too. He tells Tianna, “Your feet stink!” before getting introspective with the question, “Mommy, do you trust me?”

Emanuel’s presence is part necessity, part intentional. Tianna’s fiance teaches in the Baltimore County school system, and they don’t have a nanny. Family helps most days, but there are occasions when Tianna must bring him to the facility. Things can be hectic, but she wants him around the team.

“I want him to see how hard Mommy works,” Hawkins said. “He sees the adversity. He sees the good. He see the bad. He sees the ugly. I just want to him to see for himself so when he gets in situations growing up, he knows not to give up.

“In addition to all that, he’s around so many beautiful Black women. It gives him a raw perspective, a raw view of how strong and powerful we are. And in turn it will force him to grow up to respect us. And that’s a big thing for me. … We stand for what we want. We stand for social justice, and we know what is right and just.”

The days are long. The alarm goes off at 6:30 a.m. for Tianna. The first-grader is a night owl who never wants to go to bed, so most mornings are a bit of a battle. The bus arrives at 7:30 a.m., and Tianna is wide awake afterward, so there’s no going back to sleep. She’s at the gym well before practice starts at 11:30, lunch is at the facility, and the woman with aspirations to be named the league’s most improved player is back home for the bus drop-off. Snack time precedes homework, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays Emanuel has lacrosse practice. Tianna was worried about him playing football, so they tried lacrosse at the suggestion of Mike and Eric Thibault.

Her mom, sister, godmother, fiance and cousins all help to keep up with the always evolving schedule, including road trips. Tianna wasn’t kidding about taking Emanuel everywhere, and he took his first steps in France.

“It’s amazing,” Atkins said. “E’s such a good kid. He’s such a sweet kid. He acts so much like her, it’s hilarious. Even the way he trips over random things.

“It’s been fun watching her grow because she’s not only a great mom, she’s an amazing person. So I’m super happy for her.”

Assistant coach LaToya Sanders is on the same page as Hawkins when it comes to traveling with her son. She played her last season in 2019 as a starter on the Mystics’ championship team. Thibault quickly put her on staff after her retirement, and she left the squad late last season right before giving birth to her son, Semih.

Neither Sanders nor Hawkins want to diminish the role played by fathers, who are also professional athletes, but both note there are differences — starting with the physical act of birthing a child and getting back into elite physical condition. Both breastfed, so that adds another dimension that can’t be replicated by fathers.

“I couldn’t imagine even as a coach, let alone as a player, my son not traveling with me right now,” said Sanders, who was taking her son on the road to scout at 4 months old. “Even my husband knows, wherever I’m at, that’s where he’s going to be at.

“It is different for women. We have to be around our babies. … I don’t see men saying, ‘Wherever I’m at, my son is going to be at!’ … I don’t know when I’m going to get over that.”

The balance can be delicate for all moms trying to pull double-duty as professionals in the workforce. Professional athletes have their own circumstances, with a limited window of how long they can compete on top of the physical requirements it takes at that level.

Still, there are no regrets.

“Just finding time to spend time with him is the most difficult thing right now, especially with school,” Hawkins said. “We just try to take our moments when we can.”

Sanders added: “Motherhood, woo! It is the best, but it is tiring.”

