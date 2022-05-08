Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys, Jackson-Reed girls claim WMIRA titles

Placeholder while article actions load

Bethesda-Chevy Chase took it down to the wire, then had to wait some more. Battling Gonzaga and Jackson-Reed most of the way during the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association boys’ varsity eight championship race Sunday on the Occoquan River in Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax County, the Barons were boat-to-boat with the other two teams as the finish line neared.

After the three squads crossed, confusion took over as the competitors awaited the results. Most of the Barons weren’t sure who had won.

“We had no idea what was going on,” senior Gavin Lopez said.

After a few minutes, each surely feeling longer than the last, the Barons got their answer — and hardly a blink separated the teams. The Barons finished in 4 minutes 34.9 seconds — two-tenths of a second ahead of Gonzaga and four-tenths ahead of Jackson-Reed.

B-CC Coach Dan Engler said the Barons had about a half-boat advantage until Gonzaga and Jackson-Reed, the school formally known as Wilson, geared up for the finish. Had the race been longer, Engler said, he doesn’t know whether B-CC would’ve held on.

“[Jackson-Reed] and Gonzaga locked on to each other and started blasting for the finish line,” Engler said. “It was close. I think they ran out of racecourse more than we beat them.”

Gonzaga was the favorite; the Eagles had beaten the Barons by more than eight seconds back in March. This time, with smooth and overcast weather, the Barons avenged that loss after claiming the state title April 30.

“Hopefully [this race] is pointing to good things for the future,” Engler said. “It doesn’t illustrate that we’re great, because I think we could race that race three times and end up with three different finishes.”

B-CC’s next big race is the Stotesbury Cup Regatta later this month in Philadelphia.

In the girls’ final Sunday, Jackson-Reed prevailed in 5:12.2 for its first WMIRA varsity eight title.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Coach Chris Rickard said. “We’ve been working really hard for this for a long time. … It’s just been an incredible group to work with.”

Senior Annabelle Harbold helped lead the charge.

“It’s really exciting,” Harbold said. “I hope that [Jackson-Reed] can continue to do this. … It feels like we’ve reached a new point in the program.”

Whitman was second in 5:16.6.

Bishop O’Connell captured the boys’ varsity four title in 5:25.4, and Holton-Arms prevailed on the girls’ side in 6:06.0.

