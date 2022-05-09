Adreian Payne, former Michigan State star and NBA player, shot to death

Placeholder while article actions load

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball star known for his heartwarming friendship with a little girl who was fighting cancer, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orlando The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Monday, saying in an email to The Washington Post that deputies had responded at 1:37 a.m. to a call that a man had been shot. The victim, identified as the 31-year-old Payne, was pronounced dead at a hospital and Lawrence Dority, 29, was arrested at the scene on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Payne, who was from Dayton, Ohio, played for the Spartans from 2010-14 and drew national attention for his relationship with Lacey Holsworth. The 8-year-old Michigan girl was fighting neuroblastoma and struck up a friendship with Payne, who famously lifted her to help cut down the net after Michigan State won the Big Ten tournament title in 2014.

So sad to hear that former Michigan State star Adreian Payne passed away at the age of 31. AP was an outstanding player for Tom Izzo, and befriended Lacey Holsworth through her battle with cancer. RIP Adreian Payne. pic.twitter.com/YLXVGwINCV — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2022

The two had met in 2011 when the Spartans visited her hospital and grew so close that Payne always referred to her as his “little sister.” He invited the girl who became known as Princess Lacey and her family to games and carried her onto the court during his Senior Night.

As the story of their relationship grew, the team advanced to the 2014 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight before falling to eventual champion Connecticut. When Holsworth died of complications from the disease shortly after the season ended, Payne and his teammates saluted her memory in an emotional ceremony at Breslin Center.

Payne was the 15th pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft and was traded to Minnesota during his rookie season. He appeared in 107 NBA games over three seasons with his career concluding with the Orlando Magic in 2017-18.

After his NBA career ended, Payne went on to play in Greece, China and Lithuania.

