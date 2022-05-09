Islanders fire Barry Trotz after missing playoffs for first time in four seasons

Placeholder while article actions load

Barry Trotz was dismissed as coach of the New York Islanders, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Monday, ending his tenure after four seasons, the first three of which yielded playoff appearances. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trotz, 59, had one year remaining in his contract. This season the Islanders missed the playoffs with a 37-35-10 record after opening with 13 consecutive road games while their new arena was being completed. Then they had to manage a coronavirus outbreak in their locker room from which they did not bounce back.

Trotz went 152-102-34 with the Islanders and 28-21 in the playoffs, reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and ’21 and losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning each time.

“I believe this group of players needs a new voice,” Lamoriello said during a conference call with the media. “This is not negative on Barry Trotz. He is a tremendous human being.”

Before joining the Islanders Trotz coached the Washington Capitals to the franchise’s first and only Stanley Cup triumph in 2018. The Capitals, however, elected not to bring Trotz back and since have not won a playoff series. They are currently ahead two games to one in their first round series against the Florida Panthers.

Trotz won the Jack Adams award in his first season with the Islanders, but when asked about his contract this season, Lamoriello declined to address the situation.

Lamoriello informed Trotz of the move Monday morning, according to a report in the New York Post, after speaking to owner Jon Ledecky. Lamoriello did not discuss the reasons behind the decision.

“These types of decisions are made for going forward and not for backward,” Lamoriello said. “The team is on notice right now that the new voice is what’s necessary for us to have success in my opinion.”

Lamoriello has made unconventional decisions in previous stints, including firing Robbie Ftorek with eight games left in 2000, when he served as general manager of the New Jersey Devils. He hired Larry Robinson, who went on to win the Stanley Cup that season.

In Trotz’s last game with New York this season, the Islanders failed to protect a 3-1 lead heading into the third period and lost to the Lightning, 6-4.

Afterward Trotz told reporters this season that began with Stanley Cup aspirations but fizzled badly had been “the most bizarre” of his career.

“The NHL can humble you,” he said. “We got humbled this year.”

