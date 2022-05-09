Caps can’t slam the door in Game 4 as Panthers rally for OT win to knot series

Placeholder while article actions load

Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe collected a big rebound from Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov less than five minutes into overtime Monday night, with the puck heading straight to him as he stared down the Russian netminder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taking advantage of traffic in the crease with a quick snipe, Verhaeghe beat Samsonov over his left shoulder at 4:57 for his second goal of the game, giving the Panthers a 3-2 win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Capital One Arena, knotting the competitive matchup at two wins apiece.

Now the Panthers have momentum — and home-ice advantage — as the series shifts back to Sunrise, Fla., for Wednesday’s Game 5. Still without injured forward Tom Wilson, the Capitals had a chance to toss the Presidents’ Trophy winners into a 3-1 hole but couldn’t hold on to a late lead.

On the winning goal, the Capitals challenged for goaltender interference — winger Jonathan Huberdeau was in the crease with Washington center Lars Eller — but a quick review ended in the Panthers’ favor.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov’s breakaway goal at 9:31 of the third period had given Washington a 2-1 lead and hopes of taking a stranglehold on the series. After a T.J. Oshie hit created a loose puck that Alex Ovechkin shoveled to Kuznetsov, he waited out Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, then sent the puck over his outstretched body as the crowd erupted and Kuznetsov busted out his bird celly.

But Florida wouldn’t go quietly. With Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker — and not long after Garnet Hathaway barely missed a long-range shot at the empty net — forward Sam Reinhart got the equalizer from the slot with 2:04 left. The puck beat Samsonov, dinged the right post and went in.

Samsonov, making his second straight start, finished with 29 saves. He had a handful of timely stops, including one on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov on an odd-man rush right after Kuznetsov’s goal. Bobrovsky wasn’t as busy and finished with 14 saves.

“Third period we played well, we played solid,” Ovechkin said. “Kind of turned around the game. At the end, it was bad bounces and it goes in. ... It is going to be a tough, long series, so move on. Forget about it; move on.”

The Panthers, who shuffled their lines and defensive pairings, were on their heels after a handful of early unforced errors. After Florida’s ugly 6-1 loss in Game 3, interim coach Andrew Brunette criticized his players’ intensity and lack of desperation, saying his team appeared to be playing “nervous.” In Game 4, Florida, which set a salary cap-era record for goals in the regular season, looked ready for a low-scoring affair.

After getting out of the first period with the score tied at 1, Washington was lucky to exit the second period unscathed. The middle period was filled with whistles on both ends. The Capitals could not convert an early power-play chance, then couldn’t capitalize on a five-on-three late. In between, Washington was assessed three straight minor penalties. Defenseman Martin Fehervary was dinged for two of them — once for hooking and then for high-sticking.

The bright spot for Washington, which was outshot 12-4 in the period, was its penalty kill. The unit has shined in this series, stopping all 13 of the Panthers’ power-play opportunities. The Panthers went 0 for 4 in Game 4. The Capitals improved to 5 for 17 after Oshie converted in the first period.

Samsonov’s strong play on the penalty kill was noticeable. He made a few point-blank stops in the second period, drawing more chants of “Sammy! Sammy! Sammy!” from the home crowd. They served as another pat on the back for the hero of Game 3, when he made 29 saves in Washington’s blowout victory.

In Game 4, he looked calm and collected and fed off his team’s defensive play, but it was Florida’s late offensive push that made the difference.

“Second period wasn’t our best, but that’s why we’ve got Sammy in net — he gives us a chance to fight for that game,” Kuznetsov said. “In third period, it was everything in our hands. Eventually, that’s how it is. We’re going to play best-of-three right now. There is no panic. Still pretty good chance.”

Oshie opened the scoring with his third goal of the series at 7:15 of the first. On a power play, he jumped and deflected defenseman John Carlson’s point shot with his right skate, and the puck bounced past Bobrovsky. It was his second power-play deflection goal in as many games.

Verhaeghe tied the score at 1 at 14:08 off an odd-man rush with defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Fehervary was the only defender back; he handled Ekblad, who moved the puck to Verhaeghe. He was all alone and beat Samsonov with a bouncing puck.

Wilson missed a third straight game with a lower-body injury that he suffered early in Game 1. The physical winger has not skated with the team since. His status for the rest of the series is unclear; he remains listed as day-to-day. Rookie Connor McMichael again filled his place in the lineup.

“Right now, it still remains day-to-day with him,” Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game. “I understand that’s not the answer that you guys want, but that’s actually where it’s at.”

