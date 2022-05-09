Fan ejected after ‘unacceptable’ incident with Chris Paul’s family

A fan was removed from Sunday’s Phoenix Suns’ playoff game at the Dallas Mavericks after harassing and coming into physical contact with members of Chris Paul’s family, infuriating the Suns point guard during the Mother’s Day game.
Paul’s mother, Robin, and his wife, Jada, were watching the game in seats behind the Suns’ bench when the incident occurred. ESPN reported that Jada was pushed and that someone “put hands” on Robin, with the children watching. Video shows Paul speaking with a police officer and security guards near the Suns’ bench during a fourth quarter timeout. He appeared to say that a fan “put his hands on my mom.” An unnamed source told ESPN that Paul’s family felt unsafe.
Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022
“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”
Paul, who fouled out with just under nine minutes left and scored five points in the game, did not address the incident in his postgame news conference, answering only one question before leaving the room.
May 9, 2022
The series moves back to Phoenix Tuesday for Game 5.
What to read about the NBA
The latest: NBA playoff bracket | Ja Morant’s apparent knee injury adds to Grizzlies’ frustration | Giannis Antetokounmpo bludgeons Celtics in Game 3
Sally Jenkins: The Warriors don’t stop moving, or sharing, and foes can’t keep up
Candace Buckner: How did ‘Glue Girl’ bring her protest onto an NBA court? Privilege.
Bye-bye, Nets: The Celtics completed a 4-0 sweep of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The failure of the Nets makes it clear that the NBA superteam era is fading. With Brooklyn’s elimination, Durant will have plenty of time for Twitter feuds.
NBA’s covid worry: NBA playoffs open with a bang, but coronavirus concerns linger
DeMar Derozan’s tweet: How the NBA got serious about mental health