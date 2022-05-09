The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fan ejected after ‘unacceptable’ incident with Chris Paul’s family

By Cindy Boren
and 
Cindy Boren
 
Today at 8:15 a.m. EDT
Chris Paul (right) leaves the court after the Suns' Game 4 loss in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
A fan was removed from Sunday’s Phoenix Suns’ playoff game at the Dallas Mavericks after harassing and coming into physical contact with members of Chris Paul’s family, infuriating the Suns point guard during the Mother’s Day game.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families …. f--- that!!,” Paul tweeted after the Suns’ 111-101 loss in Dallas’s American Airlines Center left the playoff series tied at 2-2.

Paul’s mother, Robin, and his wife, Jada, were watching the game in seats behind the Suns’ bench when the incident occurred. ESPN reported that Jada was pushed and that someone “put hands” on Robin, with the children watching. Video shows Paul speaking with a police officer and security guards near the Suns’ bench during a fourth quarter timeout. He appeared to say that a fan “put his hands on my mom.” An unnamed source told ESPN that Paul’s family felt unsafe.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Paul, who fouled out with just under nine minutes left and scored five points in the game, did not address the incident in his postgame news conference, answering only one question before leaving the room.

The series moves back to Phoenix Tuesday for Game 5.

