McLean baseball is making the base paths its playground

Placeholder while article actions load

Odds are McLean is not going to put up a hefty run total in a single inning. The Highlanders get the job done scoring one here, two there — and before you know it they’ve pulled out another win. McLean (13-6) lacks power in its lineup, but the team has compensated with baserunning ability.

Bolstered by what Coach John Dowling calls “the three fastest kids I’ve ever coached” — junior Jakob Luu, senior Griffin Stieg and freshman Gabe Pegues — the Highlanders are leaning on their legs.

In 70 stolen base attempts this season, McLean has been successful 64 times (91.4 percent).

“When we’ve got guys on, we’ve been extremely disruptive on the bases,” Dowling said.

McLean prides itself on having players throughout its lineup who can make an impact at any moment. The Highlanders are physically fit from time spent in the weight room, and they are mentally savvy about taking leads and reading pitchers.

Advertisement

Although there’s some luck to having a team full of players who are good base runners, Dowling and longtime assistant Ryan Christoff have emphasized controlling the base paths.

Dowling said he tries to give players freedom to steal when they feel confident and that their willingness to take risks has been important to the Highlanders’ success.

Luu has been thrown out just once over the past two years — on an attempt to steal home from second base on a wild pitch.

Pegues isn’t a regular feature of the lineup, but he’s one of the first names called off the bench, and it’s easy to see why.

“When he comes into games, the game just stops,” Dowling said. “Pitchers take a second look over to first because his lead is so big.”

— Jacob Richman

Track and field

Since arriving on campus in the fall, Magruder’s Colin Abrams has quickly established himself as one of Montgomery County’s best distance runners

Advertisement

Of the nine races Abrams has participated in this spring — in events ranging from the 400 meters to the 1,600 — the freshman finished in the top spot eight times.

The only time Abrams was beat was in the 400 last month at the Trojan Invitational, where he finished fourth.

Magruder distance coach Sarah Wassner Flynn has been presented an interesting puzzle — how to nurture Abrams’s greatness without pushing him to burnout.

“Colin is clearly a generational runner,” Wassner Flynn said. “But typically, runners that dominate this early in their career fade from the spotlight as they mature due to over exertion and things like that. We don’t want that to happen to Colin.”

Since Abrams has been running competitively since he was 10, starting with Montgomery County’s Firebirds Track Club, it’s even more vital Wassner Flynn properly manages his workload.

Advertisement

Wassner Flynn’s plan — which includes forbidding Abrams from long-distance training outside of practice — has worked thus far. In addition to his eight wins this season, Abrams’s 800 meter time of 1 minute 54.71 seconds on April 30 at the Gator Track and Field Invitational was the best time in the nation by a freshman.

“Watching Collin is such a fun experience,” Wassner Flynn said. “He’s such a mature racer in the sense that he knows how to properly manage his pace and just do what it takes to win each race.”

— Tramel Raggs

Lacrosse

About three minutes into an Anne Arundel County game last week, Northeast attackman RJ Breeden scored on South River goalkeeper Greg Usher to provide his squad early momentum.

“I was really close to having that, too,” Usher said. “So I knew I had to get it on for the rest of the game.”

Advertisement

By the end of South River’s 14-5 win, Usher was on the right side of a unique stat. In what is believed to be the first game in Maryland public school history in which both goalkeepers recorded 20 or more saves, Usher finished with 20 saves and Northeast senior Blaine Bennett had 23.

“It’s kind of what I do,” said Usher, a senior committed to the University of Mount Olive (N.C.). “I’ve been doing it ever since I was in the second grade.”

While playing in a tournament at Anne Arundel Community College in second grade, Usher’s club team was missing its goalkeeper. Usher, who was a faceoff specialist, was intrigued by the wider mesh on the goalkeeper’s stick and taped a cup over his boxers to play the position.

Competing with a broken right thumb in March, Usher recorded one of the program’s best all-time marks with 29 saves in South River’s 11-10 win over Southern.

Advertisement

“If I get scored on, I try to not let it bother me and just get the next one,” said Usher, whose team is 9-5 entering the 4A playoffs. “Because if you get a bad mind-set going, then the rest of the game is going downhill.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

Last spring, when the Meridian Mustangs captured the Virginia Class 3 title, their success was spurred in part by an incredible sense of urgency. With the pandemic looming over every practice or match, the team had no choice but to remain in the present. There is a distinctive power to such a mind-set, and Coach Frank Spinello figured it would dissipate with time.

“Because we had missed a year leading up, we were making every day count. Because we didn’t know when it was going to be taken from us,” Spinello said. “And I thought there was going to be a big drop off from that, but it seems we’ve had the same attitude this year. We’re just grateful to be out there.”

Advertisement

Meridian (9-0-1) is again a Class 3 contender. Given a full schedule this spring, the Mustangs have found more time to build chemistry. One of the major catalysts of that process was the Smoky Mountain Cup, a prestigious tournament in Tennessee that the team has attended twice before.

“We’re all in one place for a long time,” Spinello said. “That tournament requires us to travel on a bus for eight hours together and then stay in a cabin for three days together. We get a season’s worth of bonding in three days.”

They kicked off the tournament by facing two national powers — Westminster (Ga.) Farragut (Tenn.)— on back-to-back days. They earned two 2-0 victories, an early sign this Meridian team had the potential to meet the program’s lofty bar for success.

“The way we approached those games, and the professional attitude we had when we stepped out onto the field, not only impressed me but surprised me,” Spinello said.

— Michael Errigo

GiftOutline Gift Article