USMNT’s Miles Robinson likely to miss World Cup after injury

Defender Miles Robinson, a key figure in the U.S. national team’s qualification for the World Cup, is almost certain to miss soccer’s marquee competition after rupturing his left Achilles’ tendon during Atlanta United’s match Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The MLS club Monday announced Robinson would undergo surgery later in the day, ending his fifth pro season and dashing hopes of playing in the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Such an injury typically sidelines a player six to 12 months. U.S. teammate Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) suffered the same injury last May and did not return to full strength until early this year.

Robinson, a 25-year-old center back, played every minute of the last six World Cup qualifiers this year and shared the team lead in starts last year with 13. Overall, he has played in 21 U.S. matches since his first appearance in September 2019 and scored the winning goal in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico last summer in Las Vegas.

Robinson’s absence will undoubtedly increase pressure on U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter to summon John Brooks, a member of the 2014 World Cup squad and Bundesliga veteran, who has not received a call-up since last fall.

In an interview with The Washington Post last week, Berhalter said he had not decided whether to name Brooks to the roster for four matches next month. However, he also said he would rather take a harder look at other defenders than use a player with whom he is familiar.

“We are devastated for Miles,” Berhalter said in a statement. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup Qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”

Other center backs in the U.S. player pool include Long, Walker Zimmerman, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream. Erik Palmer-Brown reentered the mix this spring and Berhalter said last week that he would call in Cameron Carter-Vickers next month after an almost three-year absence.

Berhalter plans to narrow his World Cup roster options before two friendlies in September, the last U.S. get-together before camp opens in Qatar in mid-November.

Berhalter will enter the June camp with several injury concerns, though none others that have ruled out a World Cup selection. Richards, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest are sidelined after suffering setbacks with their respective European clubs.

Robinson’s injury came on a noncontact play at midfield early in the match against the Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United captain Miles Robinson exits the game on a stretcher due to injury. pic.twitter.com/7pUdEwPghp — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 7, 2022

He became the third Atlanta player to rupture an Achilles’ tendon this spring, joining goalkeepers Dylan Castanheira, who was hurt in a training session, and Brad Guzan, the longtime starter, who went down two weeks later during a home game. Also, starting midfielder Oswaldo Alonso tore an ACL during an April 2 game at D.C. United.

