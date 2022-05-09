The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NBA

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic wins second straight MVP

By Ben Golliver
Today at 9:29 a.m. EDT
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the MVP for the second straight season. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Triumphing in a race that spawned months of debates among media members and fans, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won his second straight NBA MVP award, according to a person with knowledge of the news.

The 27-year-old Serbian, whose selection last year made him the first center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, joined LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only active players to win back-to-back MVPs. Jokic also became the fifth center in league history to win the award in consecutive years alongside Hall of Famers Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone.

Joel Embiid and Antetokounmpo were the other finalists. ESPN first reported the news of Jokic’s MVP.

This season was marked by perseverance and incredible statistical production for Jokic, who led the injury-ravaged Denver Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. With guard Jamal Murray sidelined since April 2021 with an ACL injury and forward Michael Porter Jr. limited to just nine games, Jokic averaged a career-high 27.1 points to go with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists while guiding Denver to 48 wins.

Jokic’s unique do-everything role, in which he functions like a point guard on offense and a center on defense, positioned the four-time all-star to lead the NBA in several advanced metrics, including Player Efficiency Rating, Win Shares, Real Plus Minus and Value Above Replacement Player. Jokic’s 32.8 PER was the highest recorded in league history.

Despite that impressive resume, Jokic’s candidacy drew some scrutiny because Denver finished as the Western Conference’s sixth seed, winning fewer games than Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks.

Embiid, 28, won his first scoring title by averaging 30.6 points per game, and he carried the 76ers through Ben Simmons’ months-long holdout. Philadelphia won 51 games, marking its third 50-win season in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to 51 wins and the Eastern Conference’s third seed, drawing praise for late-season head-to-head victories against Embiid’s 76ers and Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets.

The Nuggets were eliminated in five games in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. Embiid’s 76ers and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks advanced to the second round.

