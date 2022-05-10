D.C. United quietly exits U.S. Open Cup with loss to rival Red Bulls

Placeholder while article actions load

The U.S. Open Cup features more than a century of history, plus prize money and a berth in international competition. But for MLS coaches balancing the midweek competition with weekend league matches, there is no uniform approach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Go all-out and risk wearing down the regulars? Blend experience and youth? Hand the keys to the reserves and youngsters?

D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls took divergent views of their round-of-32 match Tuesday night at Audi Field, and the visitors’ 3-0 victory reflected which side took it more seriously.

While the Red Bulls fielded a relatively strong lineup, United interim coach Chad Ashton’s choices fell somewhere between the aforementioned second and third options — even though the Red Bulls are D.C.’s fiercest rivals and this tournament offers an opportunity to raise a trophy.

“It’s hard sitting there the second half going, ‘We’re getting our butts kicked right now,’ ” Ashton said. “But if I am really looking at the big picture, it’s the right decision. If we had run some of the guys out that we ran on the weekend ... it would have put them at risk physically. We just can’t afford that right now.”

Three days after defeating Houston and four days before visiting Miami in MLS play, Ashton rested most of his regulars and extended opportunities to secondary players and call-ups from second-division Loudoun United.

“It’s guys that haven’t played together,” Ashton said. “It’s basically one day of practice and they’re getting thrown out there, and I am putting them in a position probably to fail. It’s on me at the end of the day.”

D.C. hung in for most of the first half but conceded a goal less than a minute before intermission and another less than three minutes after the break before an announced crowd of 8,290.

Luquinhas, a Brazilian attacker, scored the first goal, then assisted John Tolkin. Zach Ryan capped the scoring in the 68th minute in the first cup clash between MLS founding members in 13 years.

“The way we played our game, I don’t think we deserved to win,” defender Tony Alfaro said. “It could be a mixture of guys not playing together, but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. We’re all part of the organization, so I think we should be on the same page.”

United’s lineup featured three primary players (goalkeeper Rafael Romo, defender Donovan Pines and midfielder Chris Durkin), four typical subs (Alfaro, Drew Skundrich, Griffin Yow and 17-year-old Jackson Hopkins) and four Loudoun-based players. Pines played only a half, and Durkin handled 69 minutes. Four of the seven available subs were from Loudoun.

The Red Bulls started seven players who were in the lineup for a 1-1 draw with Portland on Saturday. Eleven minutes into the match, though, Aaron Long, a U.S. national team center back, left with an injury.

The Red Bulls were comfortable playing on the road: They have won their first five regular season away games, tying an MLS record set by the LA Galaxy in 1998, and had advanced in this tournament with a 2-1 victory at second-tier Hartford last month.

New York was superior but scoreless in the first half until deep into stoppage time. Dru Yearwood unlocked United’s defense, slipping the ball through a channel to Luquinhas for an eight-yard shot to the far corner.

In the 48th minute, Luquinhas worked Alfaro on the right side and crossed to Tolkin for a sliding 14-yarder.

United was then caught sleeping on a set piece, a regular occurrence this year. Dylan Nealis (Georgetown) played a quick free kick to substitute Cameron Harper, whose low cross was redirected by Ryan.

United finished with one shot on goal and two corner kicks.

The tournament features teams from all levels of American soccer, with MLS clubs entering in the third round or later. United had advanced with a 3-0 victory at Flower City Union, a fourth-flight side from Rochester, N.Y., in what turned out to be Hernán Losada’s final game as coach.

“We are prioritizing the league over the Open Cup. It’s as simple as that,” Ashton said. “It was: ‘Hey, let’s take a chance. Can we make something happen and then defend?’ Unfortunately, it just didn’t go that way.”

D.C. (4-5-0 in MLS, including 2-1-0 under Ashton) resumes the regular season Saturday at Inter Miami (3-6-1).

Notes: In anticipation of roster moves this summer, United acquired an international roster slot from Portland for $160,000 in 2023 general allocation money, a person familiar with the trade said. The transfer window reopens July 7, though teams can finalize deals earlier. ...

Bill Hamid, United’s first-choice goalkeeper who required at least six stitches for a lower-leg injury suffered Saturday, is expected to be in uniform this weekend. Andy Najar (hamstring), Moses Nyeman (thigh) and Nigel Robertha (concussion) have resumed jogging but remain unavailable to play.

