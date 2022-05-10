Patrick Corbin is solid, but Nationals don’t support him against Mets

Placeholder while article actions load

One day you’re in Rochester, N.Y., putting together a strong case to get promoted, and the next you’re at Nationals Park, trying to grip a two-run lead against a first-place team. This was Carl Edwards Jr.’s point of view Tuesday night. This could soon be any number of relievers — young, old, middle-aged by baseball’s standards — if the Nationals keep cycling guys through their bullpen, looking for fits.

Here was just the start of Edward’s turn, and it didn’t go so well in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.

The righty entered after Patrick Corbin logged five scoreless innings on 86 pitches. Pete Alonso, J.D. Davis and Starling Marte were due up. Edwards, 30, hadn’t pitched in the majors since last June, though he earned a call by yielding one run on three hits in 14⅓ innings for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings this spring. His cutter velocity ticked back into the mid-90s. The Nationals are hoping to capture a bit of what once made him such a trusted reliever for the Chicago Cubs.

And they still could. But in his first test in Washington, Edwards was tagged with the decisive three runs. Alonso and Davis began the sixth with back-to-back singles. After striking out Starling Marte, Edwards walked Eduardo Escobar to load the bases. So when Jeff McNeil smoked a one-hopper at first baseman Josh Bell — and when Bell, vision blocked by the runner in front of him, couldn’t make a tough play — two Mets crossed home. Then catcher James McCann followed with a sacrifice fly to right.

Before that rally, Corbin limited the Mets to three hits and walked four. Five strikeouts and no runs allowed offered more encouraging signs. Some lapses in command, and some good luck on hard-hit balls, did not. But working with Riley Adams, his new personal catcher, Corbin got eight called strikes on fastballs, a key to re-establishing his formerly dominant slider. The slider has always needed to play off heat at the bottom of the zone.

For stretches Tuesday, the Mets were handcuffed because Corbin was able to do that. The Nationals’ bats, on the other hand, were not a complement. Neither was Edwards in the sixth.

The Nationals (10-21) struck first with third baseman Maikel Franco’s RBI double in the third. On that hit, third base coach Gary DiSarcina pushed for a second run, sending Yadiel Hernandez despite his lack of speed. A strong relay by New York — center fielder Brandon Nimmo to McNeil to McCann — nailed Hernandez by at least five steps at home plate.

An inning later, Adams skied a solo homer to the left field seats. But Washington did nothing else against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco, who lasted 6⅔ innings before their pen took over. Juan Soto chased Joely Rodríguez’s first-pitch, an inside change-up with a man on in the eighth, and popped up, ending the inning. The Mets (21-10) tacked on an unearned run against Erasmo Ramírez in the next half. A throwing error from Franco helped their offense along.

Martinez had tapped Edwards to protect a lead and then Ramirez to record six outs and hold a slim deficit intact. His two best relievers, Tanner Rainey and Kyle Finnegan, never pitched.

How does Adams catching Tuesday affect the rest of the week? By pairing Adams with Corbin again, Manager Dave Martinez set up Adams to start Thursday afternoon, too, assuming Washington would follow the usual template of having different catchers play in any day/night turnaround. Not so fast.

On Tuesday, Martinez explained how Keibert Ruiz, 23, is young enough to handle the second and third games of the series against New York. He is the everyday catcher and a notably better hitter than Adams. Adams, though, has been identified as a good partner for Corbin, whose numbers have improved with him behind the plate.

Before this loss, Adams had only caught Corbin in day/night turnarounds, when it was easy for Martinez to plug in the backup. The Nationals generally wouldn’t want to sit Ruiz for two of three games against a tough divisional opponent. Martinez feels Ruiz’s age makes it so they won’t have to.

“I absolutely believe that … Keibert can catch Corbin as well,” Martinez said. “But we've had some success with those two the last few times out, so we'll keep it the same.

What are Corbin’s season stats with Adams behind the plate? Four starts, 24⅓ innings, 16 hits, seven earned runs (2.61 ERA), nine walks, 20 strikeouts. Since getting rocked against the San Francisco Giants on April 22, Corbin has lowered his ERA from 11.20 to 6.06, mostly throwing to Adams in that stretch.

How did the Nationals make room for Edwards? To fit him on the active roster, reliever Andrés Machado was optioned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday. To clear space on the 40-man, the club put reliever Mason Thompson on the 60-day injured list with right biceps tendonitis, meaning he can’t return before mid-June.

As of late, Martinez hadn’t found many situations for the 29-year-old Machado. The righty pitched in one of nine games in their recent road trip (on April 30). He has mostly floated between being a multi-inning arm, of which the Nationals have many, and a high-leverage reliever, of which they have a couple better options. Now Machado will try to fight his way back.

