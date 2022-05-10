Tom Brady agrees to join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst after retirement

A topsy turvy NFL broadcaster offseason arms race took perhaps its most surprising twist Tuesday morning when Fox Corp. Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch announced that Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback of all time, will step into the network’s booth when he retires.
“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said in a statement Tuesday after announcing the news on a network earnings call.
Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022
Murdoch’s announcement is the latest move in a lucrative game of musical chairs for the NFL’s top announcers.
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumped from Fox to ESPN to call Monday Night Football booth earlier this year, for contracts that will pay them around $18 million and $15 million a year, respectively. Al Michaels hopped from NBC to Amazon for its inaugural Thursday Night Football season. He will be joined by ESPN’s top college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, who will moonlight with Amazon while keeping his day job. Both are likely set for seven figure deals. Mike Tirico will take over for Michaels at NBC; and Tony Romo, who reset the salary scale with his $17 million deal two years ago, remains at CBS with Jim Nantz.
A Fox spokesman declined to comment on Brady’s contract.
Brady turns 45 in August and will begin his 23rd season later this year. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had a news-making offseason. He announced his retirement after last season ended, but changed his mind about six weeks later and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said on Twitter that he was “excited” about his future television role but had “a lot of unfinished business on the field” with the Buccaneers.
Brady appeared on an episode of ESPN’s Monday Night Football simulcast with Peyton and Eli Manning last season and flashed his analyst chops in a memorable segment. Fox is scheduled to broadcast the Super Bowl this season and still needs to name a top analyst. But that job is now a temporary opening.
