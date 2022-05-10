Whitman lacrosse is undefeated in its county, ready to face the state

Placeholder while article actions load

After a week in which her lacrosse team beat its toughest Montgomery County counterparts, Whitman Coach Maddie Parker began a phone interview Friday with a warning. "Sorry, I'm losing my voice," Parker said. "I sound a little weird, probably, on the phone." Parker and her players exerted their energy — and voices — in one-goal wins over Sherwood and Walter Johnson to finish the regular season 12-0 in county play.

“We always knew those were going to be two of our hardest games,” Parker said. “We really didn't start preparing a week or so before for that team, specifically, but the offense and defense that we've worked in is something we knew would work against these really talented teams.”

Against Sherwood on April 29, Whitman attacker Caroline Reichert scored at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. The sophomore later scored the game-winner in double-overtime. On May 2, the Vikings rallied from an early deficit to defeat Walter Johnson in a battle of Montgomery County’s last undefeated teams.

Whitman defeated Quince Orchard, 12-10, in Monday night’s inaugural county championship game and will next begin the Maryland 4A playoffs. The Vikings are seeking their first state championship game appearance.

“The culture of the team is really the same,” said Parker, who graduated from Whitman in 2015. “But the competitiveness is at a much higher level.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

Brenstville District is the smallest public high school in Prince William County, with roughly 900 students. For comparison: Patriot, located a few miles away, has more than 2,800 students.

While every other county school competes at the Class 6 level, the Tigers play at Class 3. But Coach Sonny Barrickman’s team has shown it has the talent to compete with anyone this spring.

Barrickman, who recently earned his 100th win as coach, credits the passion for soccer in Northern Virginia for helping Brentsville (10-0) overcome its size deficit.

“When you have that few students it’s hard to get a lot of kids for tryouts. We’re lucky that we’re in an area where soccer is very big,” Barrickman said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team. We didn’t expect we would start quite so strong, but we expected to start strong.”

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the team’s early success is the quality of depth, especially on offense. The Tigers have posted some jarring scores this year, including three wins by double digits. Senior forward Madison Fitzpatrick leads the team with 14 goals, but Barrickman is proudest to recall a match in which seven players got on the board.

“Once we get into the game and they put the ball in the back of the net, it’s like a feeding frenzy,” the coach said. “They’re such an unselfish team.”

— Michael Errigo

Softball

Ava Livingston was practicing in the outfield in March and came back to see her teammate, senior Katelynn Park, sitting in the dugout with an icepack over her knee.

The Warhawks were Concorde District champions last year and came into this season with high expectations, but here, ahead of their first regular season game, those took a hit. Their star pitcher/outfielder felt a pop in her knee that turned out to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Still, without Park, Madison has strung together another successful season as it sits atop its district with a 14-2 record.

“You talk to your seniors and then the rest of the team about the need for everybody to sort of pull together,” Coach Jim Adkins said. “Everybody just wanted to play their role and everybody had to work extra hard and really kind of helped push each other … everybody was super receptive.”

Livingston has been one of Madison’s most instrumental players. She and fellow sophomore pitcher Sofia Marshall were players Adkins saw as the future of the program. The two were forced to step up after Park’s injury — and they have done just that. They have combined to pitch 98⅔ innings and have a 2.64 ERA with 111 strikeouts.

“The future is now,” Adkins said. “Everything got moved up a year, and if anything I think it sort of helps them moving forward.”

— Varun Shankar

Tennis

Gabriella Goldberg got her first high school tournament experience last week at the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association individual championships, and for the School Without Walls freshman, that led to another new occurrence: playing competitively against a teammate.

“I had to beat my friend Riley [Gayle], which was hard,” Goldberg said. “We’ve gone to elementary school and middle school together, and throughout the pandemic we’d get together and we’d play. … But even after I beat her, she was really supportive of me.”

Although she has played tennis since kindergarten, this is Goldberg’s first chance to play representing a high school team. She enjoys the extra support that comes with having a team to cheer her on, but playing with, and against, teammates adds a new level of pressure to matches.

“There’s been lots of nerves, and it’s really been important to mentally prepare,” Goldberg said. “It’s just nice that we are on the team together and that even throughout these kinds of challenges, we’re able to stay friends and kind of set it aside and play tennis.”

Goldberg’s win against Gayle sent her to the semifinals, where she beat Tatum Primus of Banneker, 8-4. On Monday, she took home the singles title after her finals opponent withdrew from the tournament.

Goldberg said she used the DCIAA event to work on her serve and gauge how she’ll handle the stress of championship matches in preparation for next week’s more competitive D.C. State Athletic Association tournament.

“I want to make sure I’m staying focused,” she said. “So I obviously will channel, like, my inner Serena Williams.”

— Aaron Credeur

