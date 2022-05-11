Al Koken takes over Capitals call after Joe Beninati loses his voice

Placeholder while article actions load

The second period of the Capitals’ pivotal playoff game Wednesday against the Florida Panthers didn’t go very well for Washington — or its longtime play-by-play announcer. Joe Beninati was forced to leave the announcing booth after his voice became increasingly hoarse over the first two periods, during which Washington saw a 3-0 lead become a 3-3 tie. Al Koken, a very familiar face to Caps fans, took Beninati’s place for the third period of Game 5.

“We should probably explain to everyone that there hasn’t been a mutiny. I’m not the captain now,” said Koken as the final frame got underway. That prompted longtime Capitals analyst Craig Laughlin to exclaim with a laugh: “I didn’t throw him out of the press box!”

After Koken joked that Laughlin had “tried many times” to do just that, he explained that Beninati was “feeling under the weather.”

Advertisement

“He did a yeoman’s job in the first two periods,” Koken said of Beninati, “but you could tell his voice was giving out.”

Feel better @JoeBpXp !!@RealSmokinAl steps in on the call with @Laughlin18 for the 3rd. You are in good hands Caps fans!! pic.twitter.com/wi1OuV5nv2 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022

Koken then joked that he was pressed into duty by NBC Sports Washington only after it “went way past” its second-rung minor league affiliate in South Carolina and plucked him from the “Western Frontier League.”

Koken has experience performing play-by-play work for the Capitals, but he has been serving mostly as an in-game reporter, as well as the host of pre- and postgame shows. A graduate of American University, his association with the Caps goes all the way back to their inaugural season in 1974-75.

By comparison, Beninati is a newcomer, but he has become inextricably linked to the Capitals after taking over as the TV voice of the team in 1994. That was four years after Laughlin, a former Capitals player, began working as a game analyst.

My buddy is under the weather! The best in the Biz!! ⁦@JoeBpXp⁩ Feel better my friend!! ⁦@RealSmokinAl⁩

Is a jack of all trades! pic.twitter.com/GsfNInNd2q — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) May 12, 2022

Things didn’t go much better for Washington after Beninati left the booth. As Koken described to viewers, Florida took a 4-3 lead just over three minutes into the third period, scored another goal with just over four minutes left to play and won the game, 5-3, to take a 3-2 series lead.

GiftOutline Gift Article