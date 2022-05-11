Kicker sues Jaguars, alleging Urban Meyer had hostile work environment

Josh Lambo, the former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker who alleged that he was kicked and verbally abused by then head coach Urban Meyer, has filed a lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $3.5 million in lost salary and additional damages for emotional distress.
In a December story also from the Tampa Bay Times, Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him in the leg as he was stretching during warm-ups before practice the week of the final preseason game.
According to Lambo, Meyer said, “Hey Dips---, make your f------ kicks” and kicked him in the leg, describing the severity of the kick as a five on a 1-10 scale. Lambo recounted to the Times that he replied to Meyer, “Don’t you ever f------ kick me again.” To that, Lambo said Meyer told him, “I’m the head ball coach. I’ll kick you whenever the f--- I want.”
The lawsuit alleges Lambo, the most accurate kicker in Jaguars history, told his agent, Richard Irvin, about the incident, and Irvin notified the Jaguars’ legal counsel the next day. Lambo had missed two field goal attempts in preseason, but made two in the team’s final preseason game.
In Jacksonville’s first two regular season games, he missed all three of his attempts. After missing two extra-point tries in Week 3, he was replaced by Matt Wright, who kicked the team’s first three field goals of the 2021 season in its 23-20 Oct. 17 win in London, a victory that snapped the Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak. Two days later, Lambo was released.
Lambo alleges that his performance declined after his interaction with Meyer, who, according to the lawsuit, threatened to release Lambo.
Irvin and the Jaguars confirmed in December that the team’s legal counsel had been contacted and offered Lambo the opportunity to meet. However, Lambo told the Times then that he had “no recollection of being able to speak with the Jags’ legal team.”
“Jaguars legal counsel indeed acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Josh Lambo’s agent Friday, Aug. 27, 2021,” the Jaguars said in a statement Tuesday to the Times. “Counsel offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information. Any suggestion otherwise is blatantly false.”
Within hours after the Times’ report on the kicking incident, Meyer was fired, 13 games into his NFL head coaching career. He denied Lambo’s account at the time.
Lambo, the Times reported, is seeking a jury trial and back pay from his 2021 salary (scheduled to be $3.5 million), in addition to compensation for emotional stress, damage to his reputation and legal fees. He was to earn $4 million in 2022 with the team.
