Nets GM noncommittal on Kyrie Irving, says he wants ‘selfless’ players

The Brooklyn Nets’ general manager declined to say Wednesday whether he was ready to make a commitment to Kyrie Irving, but Sean Marks was more clear on the type of players he wants on his roster. “We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves,” Marks, a former NBA player who has been the Nets’ GM since 2016, told reporters at a news conference. “Play selfless, play team basketball, and be available.

“And that goes not only for Kyrie,” he added, “but for everybody here.”

In comments that touched on a wide range of Nets-related topics following the team’s four-game exit in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Marks repeatedly returned to Irving, in large part because reporters kept pushing him to provide thoughts on the veteran guard’s fate. Irving has a player option for approximately $36.5 million next season, and while he may choose to turn it down and hit the market, Brooklyn also has to decide if it wants to offer an extension.

“I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It’s honestly not just Kyrie — you bring Kyrie up, but we have decisions to make on a variety of different free agents throughout our roster. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks with us and Kyrie, because, to be quite frank, he has some decisions to make on his own.”

It was a no-brainer for the Nets to lock Irving up with a four-year, maximum contract in a 2019 free agency coup that also landed Brooklyn the services of Kevin Durant. Great team success has not materialized, however, at first because Durant missed his inaugural season in Brooklyn while recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Durant has also missed games in the past two seasons, but Irving’s lack of availability has been a bigger concern, particularly during a 2021-22 campaign in which he played 29 games after sitting out much of the regular season while refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Nets sidelined Irving altogether at the start of the season, then brought him back into the fold in late December to play in the road games for which he was eligible amid a rash of coronavirus cases. By the time New York Mayor Eric Adams loosened the city’s coronavirus health guidelines in late March, enabling Irving to play in home games, the Nets had traded away a disgruntled James Harden and were well on their way to a disappointing, seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference. They needed to win a play-in game to join the main postseason field, at which point Brooklyn was summarily dismissed by Boston.

Irving scored 39 points in Game 1 of the series, but his contributions fell off after that, and after a Game 4 loss, he described the Nets’ abruptly ended season as “really heavy, emotionally.”

The 30-year-old guard indicated then that he wanted to stay in Brooklyn, telling reporters, “I don’t really plan on going anywhere.” He added that he was “looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.”

As for Marks’s summer plans, he said Wednesday that he wanted to find players who could help return the team’s culture to more of the scrappy identity it forged before Irving and Durant arrived, with Harden soon to follow.

“We have prided ourselves in the past on finding players with a chip on their shoulder, with resilience, with something to prove,” Marks said. “We’re going to have to go back to that, we’re going to have to go back to looking a little more at development, looking more at finding the right characteristics of a player who fits here.”

Regarding the Nets’ culture, Mark said, “Did we take a step back? Without a doubt. Without a doubt, the culture isn’t quite what it was. … We’ve got to find the players that are going to drive that culture.”

In describing what he will be looking for in possible additions to the roster — or in current Nets deemed worthy of contract offers — Marks again included the word “selfless.”

“We need people here that want to be here,” he said. “They’re selfless, they want to be part of something bigger than themselves, and there’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here. And in order to do that, we’re going to need availability from everybody.”

Of Harden, who was dealt at the February deadline for a package from the Philadelphia 76ers that included mercurial guard-forward Ben Simmons, Marks said “James’s mind [was] made up” about wanting to leave Brooklyn.

“If it’s not a fit, and you’re paying a guy 30-plus million dollars, and it doesn’t work, you have to make a decision,” Marks asserted. “And I think that’s something we did. We pivoted quickly.”

The Nets never saw what they could get out of Simmons, whose camp cited mental health issues as he sat out games with the 76ers and whose ailing back led to a surgical procedure last week. Marks said Wednesday that the Nets will be “doing everything we possibly can to get him around our group.”

“[Simmons] needs to be in here, smell the gym again, around his friends, around his family,” Marks said. “And, to be quite frank, participate in this and let us help build the culture together … because as [Coach] Steve [Nash] alluded to, he is a big, big part of this.

“He fits a lot of holes, plugs a lot of holes that we think we potentially have. And with him in there, it’s a different dynamic.”

