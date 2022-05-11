Canadiens will host the NHL draft — and they’ll have the first pick

Placeholder while article actions load

For fans whose hockey teams did not make the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, Tuesday night provided a glimmer of hope in the form of the NHL draft lottery. It was the first lottery featuring a few of the rule changes approved by Commissioner Gary Bettman in March 2021. Among them: A team can move up a maximum of 10 spots by winning the lottery, meaning the club with the 12th-best odds can’t come away with the No. 1 pick. Also, no team is allowed to win the lottery more than two times in a five-year period.

Here’s what else to know about how the evening played out and what it could mean for the future of the league.

The draft order

1. Montreal Canadians

The Canadiens entered Tuesday’s lottery with the best odds to land the top overall pick (18.5 percent). It was a rough year for Montreal; the Habs plummeted from a Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2021 to a league-worst 55 points. Securing the top pick for the first time since 1980 should help the franchise restart a climb to the top. Montreal will host the draft July 7 and 8.

2. New Jersey Devils

New Jersey, with a 8.5 percent chance at the top pick, moved ahead of four franchises with better odds to snag the No. 2 pick. It’s the third time since 2017 that the Devils will own one of the top two selections.

3. Arizona Coyotes

Arizona, which has never won a draft lottery despite frequent appearances in the mix, had the second-best odds at 13.5 percent but dropped to the third pick. This is a pivotal draft for the Coyotes, who have 10 picks — including three in the first round.

4. Seattle Kraken

Coming off its inaugural season, the Kraken dropped one spot from the third-best odds to the fourth pick. It was a disappointing debut year as the Kraken went 27-49-6.

5. Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers suffered from the luck of the Devils, their divisional foe, and dropped from the fourth-best odds to the fifth pick. This is just the third time since 2007 the Flyers have a top-five pick.

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)

Potential prizes

The consensus among experts is that this draft does not feature a franchise-altering prospect such as Connor McDavid (2015) or Auston Matthews (2016). But there is still plenty of talent to be had at the top. Here are three names to keep an eye on:

Shane Wright

The 18-year-old center is the favorite to be taken with the first pick. He posted 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 games this season for Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League.

Logan Cooley

A member of the U.S. national team development program, Cooley is another skilled center. Known for his speed and scoring ability, he racked up 27 goals and 48 assists in 51 games this season.

Joakim Kemell

Kemell, 18, is a dangerous winger from Finland. Despite sitting out much of last season with an injury, he scored 15 goals in 39 games for JYP of the Finnish league.

