Soccer is back to a high level in Virginia after a muted 2021 season

In springtime, soccer is king at Freedom High School in Woodbridge. Coach Benji Kimble often gets so many kids trying out that his counterparts in the lacrosse or track programs ask him to encourage athletes who don’t make the cut to join those sports instead. Baseball, a traditionally popular spring option at other schools, does not exist at Freedom.

But last year those soccer tryout numbers dipped dramatically for the Eagles. Northern Virginia public schools were given a condensed spring season starting in late April, despite the fact that many students were still taking classes at home. At Freedom, soccer participation was so low the program couldn’t field a junior varsity team. The Eagles went 0-9.

A little more than a year later, the Eagles are about to enter the postseason as one of the top teams in Prince William County. Freedom (8-3) has completed a swift turnaround in a space where change often comes at the gradual pace athletes mature. The team’s success can be attributed to a trend that has lifted many soccer programs across the area this spring: a fresh influx of players.

“A lot of guys are just coming back to it now,” Kimble said. “And that’s accelerated everything.”

Twelve of the 20 players on Freedom’s roster didn’t participate last year. Their reasons vary: Some players deemed the risk of sickness too great while others saw their eligibility disappear as they struggled with virtual learning. For junior defender Javier Lopez, the barrier was simple. Stuck taking classes at home and without a driver’s license, he had no way to consistently get to practice.

“Everything was more detached last year,” Lopez said. “I didn’t even keep up with the team.”

When Lopez returned to Freedom after summer break, he and his friends from club soccer started discussing the possibility of playing for the Eagles.

“We knew this team had the potential to be good,” Lopez said. “It was easy to say ‘Let’s all do it.’ ”

Similar conversations were had at schools across the area, once it became clear this season would be safer, longer and less restricted than last spring. At Tuscarora High in Loudoun County, the girls’ varsity team added several players who had yet to play for the Huskies because of covid concerns or club commitments. The Huskies are 11-2-1.

“You never know how that’s going to work with a lot of new people coming in,” Tuscarora Coach Dave Gryder said. “But it’s really taken us to a new level.”

Club soccer is a consistent presence in the lives of high school athletes and coaches. Unlike basketball or football seasons, the high school soccer season is often played concurrently and in conflict with club events, forcing students to choose between the two or balance a hectic schedule with both. Club affiliation is also important, as some local programs prohibit their players from participating in the high school game altogether.

The club scene has undergone major changes in the last two years, freeing up some local kids to play for their high schools and yanking others off the roster. All the while, the influx of talent has created more competition this spring.

Kofi Acquah, a sophomore at Freedom, was a part of last year’s winless team and says he wouldn’t trade that season for anything. While the season was “very frustrating,” he sees it now as a learning experience. It didn’t take long to realize Freedom’s outlook would be different in 2022.

Acquah said he could tell from the first conditioning session, before tryouts had even begun, that there was a notable increase in talent.

“I knew I had to play way better this year, otherwise I wasn’t going to make the team,” the midfielder said.

Teams such as Tuscarora and Freedom have become experiments in finding harmony between the two groups, as talented additions must jell with returning players. That adjustment process isn’t always easy, and it has become the main puzzle to solve this year for the Eagles.

“It was a little rough early on. Wasn’t how we always wanted,” Lopez admitted. “But as the season got going, we started feeling more comfortable and built some chemistry.”

Now comes the ultimate test: the postseason. With playoff soccer starting next week, the Eagles and other programs like them will have a chance to prove that they have come together as one team, old and new, in the name of the game.

