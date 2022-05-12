At inaugural DCSAA golf event, St. Albans wins team, individual titles

Placeholder while article actions load

What was supposed to be an 18-hole round of golf at Langston Golf Course for the inaugural District of Columbia State Athletic Association tournament turned into 20 for Grant Lester of St. Albans and Andrew Ludwin of Sidwell Friends. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And after the juniors matched two-over par 74s, Lester won the title on the second playoff hole — Langston’s par-5 No. 1 — after his chip from the fringe left him an easy tap-in for birdie.

“He was hitting his drives well all day, putting the lights out,” Lester said of Ludwin. “I won, and I’m happy with that and everything, but I was playing pretty bad going through 14 or 15 holes, and then I went two-under in the last three to force the playoff.”

St. Albans also edged out reigning WCAC champion Gonzaga by two strokes to capture the team title. “Going into today, I did not expect for us to win,” Lester said. “I knew we would have to have a really good day to beat them, and we did. It feels great.”

The Bulldogs shot a cumulative 29-over-par. St. John’s (38 over) finished third.

On the girls’ side, National Cathedral School’s Victoria Matthews captured the individual title by firing an 9-over 81. The junior is a decorated golfer, having played Augusta National when she was 9 after winning the Drive, Chip and Putt tournament. “It was like the highlight of my life, and my dad’s life,” Matthews said, noting her dad as the inspiration for her to play the sport.

Because the Eagles do not have a golf team, Matthews competed in the DCSAA Tournament as an individual. “It’s definitely been sad to not have a golf team in that kind of community at school, but I’m definitely proud to bring home a win for them,” Matthews said.

The only D.C. public school competing as a team in the tournament was School Without Walls. Senior Sean Maxfield, who will play golf next year for Macalester College in Minnesota, has been a part of the program since his freshman year and, like most players on the team, he joined as a freshman without any experience — or even golf clubs.

Coach Cory Matthews describes Maxfield as “the driving force behind the expansion of the program,” which has grown to accommodate the 40 students who are signed up to play the sport. “The program introduced me to golf and ultimately I got good enough to be able to play in college,” Maxfield said.

