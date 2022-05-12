Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy arrested after alleged domestic dispute

Placeholder while article actions load

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was being held without bail overnight Thursday in a Colorado jail after being arrested on misdemeanor charges. Jeudy, 23, was charged with second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer, the Arapahoe County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a news conference Thursday, per multiple reports, Sheriff Tyler S. Brown said that Jeudy was not being accused of an act of violence. The case is solely about property, he emphasized.

The misdemeanor enhancer is related to the alleged status of the woman who called police that day as the mother of the wide receiver’s 1-month-old child. Brown explained that, per state law, someone arrested on a domestic violence charge must be held without bond until a hearing before a judge can take place. Jeudy’s hearing is set for Friday morning.

According to Denver station KDVR, which said it obtained an affidavit from Jeudy’s arrest, the woman said “things got crazy” between them Thursday morning. She accused Jeudy of putting her wallet, a baby’s car seat and some medical paperwork related to their child in his car and not letting her access them.

Jeudy was said to have acknowledged taking the items and locking them in his car because the woman “took one of his three phones and would not give it back.” The woman reportedly told deputies that she just wanted her items back and did not want him to get into “trouble.” The child reportedly was present when deputies arrived at the scene.

Brown told reporters Jeudy could face a jail sentence, a fine or both. He added that the judge could write a temporary protection order at Friday’s hearing.

The Arapahoe County jail is located near the Broncos’ training complex in the Denver suburb of Centennial. Jeudy reportedly has been participating in the team’s offseason program.

Denver’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft, Jeudy was the second wide receiver off the board, following Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III. Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, Ruggs was released in November 2021 after being arrested in connection with a car crash that took the lives of a woman and her dog. Ruggs is facing multiple felony counts, including DUI resulting in death.

Jeudy has gotten off to an inconsistent start with the Broncos, including a drop-plagued rookie season and a 2021 campaign in which he missed six games after suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and another game in Week 17 because of the coronavirus. In 26 games over two seasons, he has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and we’re trying to gather as much information as we possibly can,” Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos’ first-year head coach, said Thursday evening in a radio appearance. “We take these things very seriously.”

