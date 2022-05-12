Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL schedule release

Placeholder while article actions load

The NFL releases its regular season schedule on Thursday, with the league filling in the blanks for the 2022 slate. Here’s what we know and don’t know entering Thursday’s announcement. When: Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TV/Streaming: NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL app, ESPN2, ESPN Plus What we know The NFL already has announced who will be playing in a few high-profile games this season.

“Thursday Night Football” opener

The Denver Broncos will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 to lead off Week 2 for the first “Thursday Night Football” game of the season. Starting this year, Amazon has the rights to the Thursday night package, though the games still will be shown over the air in the local markets of the teams involved.

International games

Last week, the NFL announced the participants of this year’s international games.

Advertisement

Oct. 2 (Week 4): Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Oct. 9 (Week 5): New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Oct. 30 (Week 7): Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Wembley Stadium)

Nov. 13 (Week 10): Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich (first regular season NFL game to be played in Germany)

Nov. 21 (Week 11): San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City

Select games

Starting Monday, each network with an NFL TV deal began announcing one marquee game per day leading up to Thursday’s full schedule announcement.

ESPN/ABC: There will be a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 2 (Sept. 19), with Titans-Bills at 7:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and Vikings-Eagles at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

CBS: The Broncos will visit the Rams on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Nickelodeon, which will once again air its “Slimecast” production.

Advertisement

Fox: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field for the first time when Dallas visits Green Bay on Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Fox. McCarthy coached the Packers for 12-plus seasons and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in the 2010-11 season before getting fired in December 2018.

NBC: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on “Sunday Night Football.” The Week 4 matchup will mark the fourth time Mahomes and Brady will have squared off, with Kansas City’s quarterback holding a 2-1 edge.

Teams’ first home games

At 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, two hours before the main schedule release, NFL teams will unveil their opponents for their first home games.

Who is playing whom

Each team’s yearly opponents are known well in advance of the schedule release date because they are determined by a formula. Teams play six games against division opponents (home and away), four games against opponents from a division within their conference (two home, two away), four games against opponents from a division outside their conference (two home, two away), two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference determined by the previous season’s division ranking (one home, one away), and one game against a nonconference opponent from a division that is not on the yearly rotation (teams alternate home and away each season). This last opponent also is determined by the previous season’s division ranking.

Advertisement

Here’s this year’s divisional rotation:

AFC East: vs. AFC North, NFC North

AFC North: vs. AFC East, NFC South

AFC South: vs. AFC West, NFC East

AFC West: vs. AFC South, NFC West

NFC East: vs. NFC North, AFC South

NFC North: vs. NFC East, AFC East

NFC South: vs. NFC West, AFC North

NFC West: vs. NFC South, AFC West

Here are the three remaining games for each team based on last year’s division rankings:

Bills: vs. Titans, at Chiefs, at Rams

Patriots: vs. Colts, at Cardinals, at Raiders

Dolphins: vs. Texans, at Chargers, at 49ers

Jets: vs. Jaguars, at Broncos, at Seahawks

Bengals: vs. Chiefs, at Steelers, at Cowboys

Steelers: vs. Raiders, at Colts, at Eagles

Browns: vs. Chargers, at Texans, at Commanders

Ravens: vs. Broncos, at Jaguars, at Giants

Titans: vs. Bengals, at Bills, at Packers

Colts: vs. Steelers, at Vikings, at Patriots

Advertisement

Texans: vs. Browns, at Bears, at Dolphins

Jaguars: vs. Ravens, at Lions, at Jets

Chiefs: vs. Bills, at Bengals, at Buccaneers

Raiders: vs. Patriots, at Saints, at Steelers

Chargers: vs. Dolphins, at Falcons, at Browns

Broncos: vs. Jets, at Ravens, at Panthers

Cowboys: vs. Buccaneers, vs. Bengals at Rams

Eagles: vs. Saints, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Commanders: vs. Falcons, vs. Browns, at 49ers

Giants: vs. Ravens, vs. Panthers, at Seahawks

Packers: vs. Rams, vs. Titans, at Buccaneers

Vikings: vs. Cardinals, vs. Colts, at Saints

Bears: vs. Texans, vs. 49ers, at Falcons

Lions: vs. Jaguars, vs. Seahawks, at Panthers

Buccaneers: vs. Packers, vs. Chiefs, at Cowboys

Saints: vs. Raiders, vs. Vikings, at Eagles

Falcons: vs. Bears, vs. Chargers, at Commanders

Panthers: vs. Broncos, vs. Lions, at Giants

Rams: vs. Bills, vs. Cowboys, at Packers

Advertisement

Cardinals: vs. Patriots, vs. Eagles, at Vikings

49ers: vs. Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Bears

Seahawks: vs. Giants, vs. Jets, at Lions

The dates of the playoffs and Super Bowl

The playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 14, with two wild-card games, followed by three more on Jan. 15 and another on the night of Jan. 16. The second round is Jan. 21-22 and the conference championship games will be played on Jan. 29. Super Bowl LVII is Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

What we don’t know

We know who and where each team will play, but the dates won’t be known until the schedule reveal on Thursday night. Among the other items of interest:

The season opener

The Super Bowl champion traditionally hosts a game to kick off the regular season on the Thursday of Week 1, which this year is Sept. 8. If tradition holds, the season opener will see the Los Angeles Rams welcoming one of the following teams on their home schedule: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders or Bills (The CBS announcement that the Rams will play the Broncos at home on Christmas Day eliminated one possibility).

Advertisement

Of the 17 previous NFL season openers featuring the defending Super Bowl champions:

— 15 featured a conference opponent. The last nonconference season opener was Broncos-Panthers in 2016, a rematch of the previous season’s Super Bowl.

— Only two featured a division opponent, both involving the Giants (New York-Washington in 2008 and New York-Dallas in 2012).

With this in mind, one would think that we’re looking at a Rams-Cowboys season opener, but Dallas also played in last season’s NFL kickoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No non-Super Bowl winner has ever played in the game in consecutive seasons. Still, the Cowboys are a huge television draw and that matchup might be hard for the NFL to turn down.

The other possibilities would either see the NFL bucking tradition by scheduling a division team or a nonconference team (Bills-Rams would be a solid choice), or by pitting the Rams against a non-marquee team that might not be very good (Panthers, Falcons).

Advertisement

The Thanksgiving games

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will again host their traditional Thanksgiving Day games, with a night game featuring two other teams capping off the holiday.

Except for a three-season stretch between 2014 and 2016 when they played three straight conference teams, the Cowboys have alternated between NFC and AFC opponents on Thanksgiving. They played the Raiders last year, meaning their Thanksgiving opponent could come from one of the following NFC teams on their home schedule: Eagles, Commanders, Giants, Bears or Buccaneers (they also host the Lions this year, but that’s not a Thanksgiving possibility). Dallas also hosts Houston, Indianapolis and Cincinnati from the AFC.

Detroit’s Thanksgiving opponents also have fallen into something of a pattern. Since the NFL started scheduling three Thanksgiving games in 2006, the Lions have played a division opponent in 10 of 16 seasons, including five of the past six. They’ve played the Bears in three of their last four Thanksgiving games. Perhaps sensing some Lions-Bears fatigue on the NFL’s part, let’s guess that Detroit will be playing either the Packers or Vikings, though they also host the Bills, Jaguars, Dolphins, Eagles, Seahawks and Commanders this season.

Advertisement

As for the prime-time game, it’s featured division rivals in all but two years since 2012 (Colts-Steelers in 2016 and Bills-Saints last season).

The Christmas games

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year (Week 16). The last time that happened, in 2016, the NFL scheduled one game on the Thursday before Christmas, 12 games on Christmas Eve, two on Christmas Day and one the day after Christmas.

The league announced Tuesday that Broncos-Rams will play on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Christmas falling on a Sunday means New Year’s Day also is on a Sunday. In 2016, the league put its entire Week 17 slate on New Year’s Day (all teams play on the final Sunday of the regular season, so there are no Thursday or Monday games in the final week of the season). It likely will look different this season, however, because the regular season now is 18 weeks long.

What about flex scheduling?

Starting in Week 5, the NFL has the option to move games from Sunday afternoon to the prime time NBC slot on “Sunday Night Football.” Therefore, the games penciled in for Sunday nights starting in Week 5 are not set in stone and may be switched out if a better game becomes apparent.

GiftOutline Gift Article