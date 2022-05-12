Rich Strike will skip the Preakness Stakes, ending Triple Crown hopes

Placeholder while article actions load

Rich Strike, the implausible Kentucky Derby winner who had enchanted the country with his story across ensuing days, will become only the second horse this century to forgo the Preakness right after winning the Derby, according to an announcement Thursday from owner Rick Dawson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trainer Eric Reed and Dawson will point Rich Strike toward the Belmont Stakes on June 11. The decision ended any chances for a Triple Crown, which often were seen as uphill anyway given a modest general history that had lent charm to the colt’s eventual Derby win.

“Our original plan for Rich Strike,” Dawson said in a statement, “was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.”

He concluded: “We wish you all a great race!!!!”

In statements from the post-Derby news conference and all through the week, Reed, a trainer since 1983, had made clear he would value the well-being of the horse above all other factors. As Dawson pointed out during that news conference, Rich Strike had tended to race with layoffs of at least five weeks, which is the span of time between the Derby and the Belmont.

“I don’t think we’ve ever raced in a shorter time period than five weeks’ rest and some of them have been six and seven,” said Dawson, an Oklahoman businessman in the oil and gas industry who has never owned more than six horses, a small stable for a Derby winner. “As an owner, I was a little anxious and I was thinking, well, if we got a great horse, maybe we ought to run in this race or that race. And Eric was incredibly calm and convincing. And, of course, you know, I mean, why have a trainer if you don’t listen to him? And I’m not a 50-year horse guy.”

In Rich Strike’s seven-race run-up for a Derby for which he had not yet qualified by the outset of the Derby week, the Kentucky-bred colt ran on Aug. 15, Sept. 17, Oct. 9, Dec. 26, Jan. 22, March 5 and April 2. This comes in an era when horses long since run less frequently than at the heyday of the sport last mid-century. As Rich Strike ran no better than third across those last five races, he startled the crowd at Churchill Downs, as well as TV viewers near and far, when he pipped favorites Epicenter and Zandon at the end to win at 80-1, the second-longest odds in the 148-race Derby history. He had gained access to the race only on Friday at 9 a.m., when trainer D. Wayne Lukas’s Ethereal Road withdrew and left a slot available that filled the Derby’s maximum of 20 entries.

“Let’s see how he is tomorrow,” Reed had said on Saturday night, to a question about the Preakness that seemed so unexpected in the run-up that it drew some laughter in the press-conference audience. “But that’s obviously the spot we got to look at.”

This week, Reed told Sports Illustrated that he envisioned deciding this coming Saturday, after a workout he had scheduled for Rich Strike at Churchill Downs in Louisville. “It’s going to be a tough, tough call,” Reed told SI. “Saturday, I’ll know. He’s got to be 120 percent, not 100.” He also said: “I can’t do anything but what’s best for the horse. If we flop and he gets hurt, they’ll forget we were even there. I’ve got to remember it’s about him. If it starts being about us, that’s a problem.”

“He’s made the right moves so far,” Dawson said of Reed last Saturday. “We’ll probably stay with that.”

Before Country House, the last Derby winner not to race in the Preakness was the Lukas-trained Grindstone, who won the 1996 Kentucky Derby by a nose, then retired after that when a bone chip was found in his knee in the days after that Derby.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

