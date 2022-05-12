United States selected to host Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033

Placeholder while article actions load

USA Rugby’s plans to expand the sport stateside took an important step Thursday, when World Rugby confirmed the United States as one of three nations to host World Cups over the next 11 years. The U.S. will stage the 2031 men’s tournament and 2033 women’s event, while England will host the women’s 2025 World Cup, and the 2027 men’s and 2029 women’s events will be held in Australia.

“I speak for the rugby community and fans across the United States when I express our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their trust in and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country,” USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said in a statement. “USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast.”

The United States will host the men’s event for the first time in its history. It will be the tournament’s first time in either North or South America, after regular stops in Europe and Australasia. The women’s event returns to the Western Hemisphere after its 2006 World Cup was played in Canada.

Thursday’s news came as athletes and organizers have looked to expand the sport to areas where they see potential for significant growth, including the U.S., which has tried to lure top competition to better expose rugby to American audiences.

USA Rugby initially targeted the men’s 2027 or 2031 World Cups and the women’s event in 2029, but the confirmed dates provide more time to prepare for what Young calls “a paradigm-shifting catalyst for the growth of our sport.”

Major League Rugby, the domestic professional league now in its fifth season, will be 14 in 2031. Young told The Washington Post in October that USA Rugby’s goal is to steadily grow the sport from the youth level through MLR with hopes that it can capitalize on back-to-back World Cups to further promote interest.

Young said 36 American cities expressed interest in hosting World Cup matches. Of those, 25 will continue to pursue games for either or both tournaments. That group includes: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Birmingham, Ala., Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Glendale, Ariz., Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, the New York metropolitan area, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Joining the effort to secure those games was President Biden, whose letter to World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont was included in USA Rugby’s finalized bid to host the 2031 and 2033 events.

“The United States strongly supports the effort to bring the 2031 Menʼs Rugby World Cup Tournament and the 2033 Womenʼs Rugby World Cup Tournament to our country and looks forward to working with Rugby World Cup Limited to help deliver the most successful Rugby World Cups in history,” Biden’s letter said.

