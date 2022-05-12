Commanders to play two prime-time games in low-profile 2022 schedule

Placeholder while article actions load

In Washington’s first season as the Commanders, the team will play one of the lowest-profile schedules in the NFL. The league gave Washington two prime-time games — Thursday night at Chicago in Week 6 and Monday night at Philadelphia in Week 10 — and left it out of Thanksgiving and the Christmas Day triple-header. Of the 13 other games released Thursday, 11 were slated for 1 p.m.

Washington will kick off its season Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Jacksonville Jaguars and close it Jan. 7 or 8 by hosting the rival Dallas Cowboys. Washington will not have its bye until Week 14, its latest ever, in part because of the league’s expansion last year from 16 to 17 games. (Before this, Washington’s latest bye was Week 13 in 1966; the NFL did not have byes from 1967 to 1989.)

Perhaps the biggest highlights of the schedule will be quarterback homecomings. Washington’s new signal-caller Carson Wentz will have two with the teams that recently traded him away. Wentz will travel to Indianapolis in Week 8 (Oct. 30) and to Lincoln Financial Field — where his star soared and fell — two weeks later to face the Eagles.

In Week 9, former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins will play at FedEx Field for the first time since he departed following the 2017 season.

Week Opponent Date/Time TV 1 Jacksonville Sept. 11, 1 p.m. FOX 2 at Detroit Sept. 18, 1 p.m. FOX 3 Philadelphia Sept. 25, 1 p.m. FOX 4 at Dallas Oct. 2, 1 p.m. FOX 5 Tennessee Oct. 9, 1 p.m. CBS 6 at Chicago (Thurs.) Oct. 13, 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Green Bay Oct. 23, 1 p.m. FOX 8 at Indianapolis Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 Minnesota Nov. 6, 1 p.m. FOX 10 at Philadelphia (Mon.) Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 at Houston Nov. 20, 1 p.m. FOX 12 Atlanta Nov. 27, 1 p.m. FOX 13 at N.Y. Giants Dec. 4, 1 p.m. FOX 14 BYE 15 N.Y. Giants Dec. 17 or 18, TBD TBD 16 at San Francisco (Sat.) Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. CBS 17 Cleveland Jan. 1, 1 p.m. FOX 18 Dallas Jan. 7 or 8, TBD TBD

Overall, Washington is expected to have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL this season, according to an analysis of betting market data by Pro Football Focus analyst Timo Riske. Betting market data better reflects a team’s strength of schedule than the oft-used opponent winning percentage from the season prior because it takes into account moves during the offseason.

Yet both methodologies suggest the NFC East is in for easier schedules this year because of the division’s poor performance the last few years and its relatively weak opponent divisions (NFC North, AFC South). According to Riske, the four easiest schedules in the league this season belong to, in order, the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Commanders and Cowboys.

Washington’s slate of opponents this season is a reprieve from last year, when it boasted the fifth-most-difficult schedule and had especially tough stretches in the latter half. After its Week 10 bye last year, Washington surprised with a four-game winning streak against teams with top-rated quarterbacks — Tampa Bay, Carolina, Seattle and Las Vegas — before coming unglued in the final stretch of divisional games that ended its slim playoff hopes.

This year, in addition to weaker opponents, Washington should be helped by the NFL’s decision to resist scheduling another grueling, five-week NFC East stretch to end the year like it did last season. Instead, the divisional games are spaced out: vs. Philadelphia in Week 3, at Dallas in Week 4, at Philadelphia in Week 10, at New York in Week 13, vs. New York in Week 15 and vs. Dallas in Week 18.

The quarterbacks also won’t be the only notable reunions. In Week 1, Jacksonville will come to Washington with former franchise stalwart Brandon Scherff at right guard and a defense that ended Wentz’s career in Indianapolis. Last season, needing a win over the 3-13 Jaguars to clinch a postseason berth, Wentz had one of the worst games of his career in a 26-11 loss.

In Week 6, Washington will face a Thursday night opponent (Chicago) that’s neither in the division nor the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since 2007. This is also Washington’s first trip to Soldier Field since December 2016, when Cousins threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in a 41-21 win over quarterback Matt Barkley and the Bears.

When the news broke Thursday, Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. — who was drafted by Chicago in 2014 and played there until the Bears released him in May 2021 — tweeted a GIF with the caption, “Can’t wait.”

After the “mini-bye” following the Bears game, it will be a two-month slog to the real bye. Luckily for Washington, some of its weakest matchups — vs. Atlanta, at Houston, at the Giants — come during this stretch. The same could be said about the first two weeks.

In Washington, Coach Ron Rivera has struggled with slow starts — and yet, this year, the schedule seems to offer opportunities to avoid one. The foundations of the roster are in place, the schedule is set and it’s up to Rivera to make good on his promise to take a step forward in Year 3.

