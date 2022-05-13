Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended by one month

Read more on the WNBA

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne is competing against herself now.

Detained in Moscow: The U.S. government is now characterizing Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia as a “wrongful detainment.” As the WNBA season begins, Griner’s absence should rattle the country, writes Jerry Brewer.

Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.

Candace Buckner: “While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.”

League growth strategy: The WNBA added $75 million to its coffers through a capital raise that brought in new investments from some of the biggest names in business, athletics and entertainment.