Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended by one month

Russian authorities on Friday extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s pretrial detention by one month, her lawyer told the Associated Press.
It’s unclear when Griner will face trial, though her lawyer told the AP that he believes Friday’s extension means a trial could be imminent.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration characterized Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” an official designation that indicates it will no longer wait for the WNBA star’s case to proceed through the Russian legal system and will take more aggressive steps to negotiate her release.
Signifying Griner’s detainment as “wrongful” means the U.S. government may consider her arrest to be “solely or substantially because he or she is a United States national,” according to the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, which Congress passed in 2020 to codify how the U.S. government handles international kidnapping and detention cases. The “wrongful” designation also could be applied if the U.S. government has doubts about the credibility or fairness of the jailing country’s judicial system, or if it believes the U.S. prisoner is not receiving humane treatment.
The designation also could mean the U.S. government believes Griner was arrested so that Russia can extract concessions from the United States, which has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A request for comment from the State Department Friday was not immediately returned.
Many WNBA players play in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the WNBA offseason, both for financial reasons and for the chance to compete against the world’s top players. Griner has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg for the past six seasons.
