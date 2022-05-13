The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington Capitals

Capitals eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs with Game 6 loss to Panthers

By
Today at 10:49 p.m. EDT
Panthers winger Ryan Lomberg, right, gets the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov, and Patric Hornqvist (70) gets the assist in the second period. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Breaking: The Washington Capitals have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Washington, which won the Stanley Cup in 2018, fell Friday, 4-3, in overtime, exiting in the first round of the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. Florida moves on to face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Loading...