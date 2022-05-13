Maryland basketball lands commitment from Georgetown guard Donald Carey

Placeholder while article actions load

The Maryland men’s basketball team has landed a commitment from Georgetown guard Donald Carey. The 6-foot-5 Upper Marlboro native scored 13.5 points per game last season and should provide a boost to Coach Kevin Willard’s first team in College Park. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carey, who played for Frederick Douglass High in Prince George’s County, is entering his sixth season of college basketball. He began his career at Mount St. Mary’s, and he averaged 9.0 points and 3.4 assists in 32 starts during his lone season with the program. He then transferred to Siena, sitting out during the 2018-19 campaign and then starting the next season and averaging 11.3 points.

Carey joined the Hoyas ahead of the 2020-21 season and became a two-year starter. Last season, Carey shot 42.4 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range, while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Carey said in his announcement that he will continue to go through the NBA draft process, but he is not expected to be drafted and will play for Maryland if he returns to school. Players have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility.

The NCAA granted eligibility relief to all athletes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed players such as Carey to compete in five seasons.

This offseason, the Terps needed to replace their starting backcourt duo of graduate student Fatts Russell (15.1 points per game) and senior Eric Ayala (14.7 points), who were Maryland’s top two scorers in 2021-22.

Maryland already signed former DeMatha star Jahmir Young, a transfer from Charlotte. The 6-foot-1 point guard will also continue to go through the NBA draft process, but he plans on heading to Maryland if he chooses to return to school. Young is not projected to be drafted by an NBA team.

Young and Carey could join returners Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Julian Reese in the starting lineup next season. Reese, a forward from Baltimore, played off the bench as a freshman but has the potential to turn into a star. Starting center Qudus Wahab transferred out of the program this spring, making Reese’s development more critical to next season’s team.

Carey is the third player to commit to Maryland this offseason, joining Young and Noah Batchelor, a native of Frederick, Md. Batchelor, a 6-foot-6 wing, most recently played for IMG Academy, a powerhouse high school program in Bradenton, Fla., but before that, he starred at Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City and St. Maria Goretti in Hagerstown.

If Young and Carey enroll at Maryland, the Terps still have three open scholarship spots on the roster. Maryland lost three players to graduation — Russell, Ayala and guard Xavier Green — and two other scholarship players, Wahab and reserve guard Marcus Dockery, transferred.

