Georgetown Prep baseball nabs IAC title thanks to its prepared sophomore

Sophomore Aiden Dubetsky was on the bench for the first game of the Interstate Athletic Conference baseball championship Thursday. Although his Georgetown Prep team won decisively over Landon, he wanted to take the field — as any competitor would. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Game 2 of the best-of-three series Friday, he certainly made his presence felt.

Dubetsky scored two runs for the Hoyas in their 3-1 championship-clinching game over the Bears in Bethesda and pitched the final innings to bring the Little Hoyas (25-7) a third straight IAC tournament title.

“He is one of the toughest little nuts I’ve coached in a long time,” Coach Chris Rodriguez said. “He doesn’t say much, he just goes right out and competes.”

After throttling Landon, 13-1, on Thursday, the Hoyas faced an entirely new challenge as Bears pitcher George Roggie made getting — and staying — on the base paths difficult.

Georgetown Prep had an opportunity to blow open the game in the fourth inning, but baserunning confusion limited it to just one run on a single by Antonio Perrotta.

Dubetsky led off the fifth with a single of his own and quickly made his way around the bases for another run.

The following inning, Hoyas pitcher Teddy Gerkin was pulled after quickly allowing runners on the corners. Dubetsky took over for the game-defining moments.

He retired the first two batters he faced before an infield chopper to third base resulted in the first run for Landon (14-12). Dubetsky responded by striking out the next batter, sending teammates into a frenzy.

“A lot of adrenaline, super nervous,” Dubetsky said about his relief appearance. “But eventually I settled in and I felt good.”

Dubetsky led off the following inning at the plate. He got another hit and again rounded the bases, coming home on a hit from fellow sophomore CJ Chatterton.

Dubetsky said he’s always ready to play, and his coach knew that. Rodriguez told Dubetsky on Thursday that to win the title, the Hoyas would need him in Game 2.

For the senior members of Georgetown’s squad, including Rodriguez’s son, Ryan, the win makes them three-for-three in the tournament since 2019 (with an interruption because of the pandemic). And there’s plenty of young talent ready to return for more.

“Definitely looking for the three-peat,” Dubetsky said. “Looking to come back next year and the year after that.”

