If the Supreme Court wants to eradicate abortion from the land, it will affirm Title IX at every turn and let women use their own strong arms, legs and minds to self-determine going forward, not send them back in time. One effect of Title IX as it approaches its 50th anniversary is this: It created not just stronger women but ones who know a muscle-bound court ruling that might manhandle them when they see it.

Arguably no other piece of law in the past half century has had a more profoundly reshaping effect on the female condition. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion on abortion, on the other hand, is so brutishly written that it could conceivably let a state criminalize a woman just for exercising too strenuously while pregnant. Whatever your views of Roe v. Wade, basic common sense rebels at Alito’s reasoning, under which states can overregulate a woman’s conduct in ways that Title IX had rendered unthinkable.

There may be a good argument for overturning Roe — just as there was a good argument for curbing it, as handled by the only Supreme Court justice ever inducted to the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, Sandra Day O’Connor, who could shoot a bottle off a fence. But Alito has not made a good argument. How Roe is overturned matters nearly as much as whether it’s overturned, and Alito’s way draws not one limit on government power over a woman’s physical behavior while pregnant. Not one.

What if one of Kim Mulkey’s players at LSU was to get pregnant amid a championship drive? Under Alito’s rationale, Louisiana was free to adopt a proposed abortion-as-homicide measure — since gutted — with a stark definition that fetal rights begin at fertilization. What could have stopped a too-aggressive local prosecutor from saying that an LSU player (or her coaches) jeopardized a fetus’s health by competing in a contact sport while six weeks pregnant? Nothing. This is where Alito’s draft takes us.

It also takes us to South Carolina’s proposed bill S. 988, which every woman who plays basketball for Dawn Staley at the state university should read closely. The bill could not only force a young woman to carry a pregnancy to term if she was raped. Someone could be arrested for “inducing” an abortion, for the “omission” of an act to protect an unborn child even in a “suspected” pregnancy, or for taking “a substantial step in a course of conduct” that results in the death of an unborn.

I don’t like Roe. I recoil from abortion — don’t even like the word — and I detest the bigotry in assumptions that certain judges are misogynists or handmaidens because they don’t toe the right intellectual line. But Alito’s draft is so careless of its collateral damage to women’s basic liberties that it’s hardening. Barbara Bush once wrote, “I hate abortions, but just could not make that choice for someone else.” Alito would do more than make that choice for women — he would allow states such limitless open field that a South Carolina player could arguably be criminally accused of too much heavy lifting, too many plates on the weight-room bar.

The Title IX generation of women recognizes the tired-out vein in Alito’s draft: It’s an extension of the same one that prohibited women from playing full-court basketball or running marathons because they might damage their ovaries. Nothing offends the female intelligence so much as his contention that there are no reproductive rights for women “deeply rooted in our history and tradition” or common law. Well yeah. What’s deeply rooted in our history and tradition is the presumption of female moral incompetency and the suspicion that if women’s physical activities aren’t policed, our uteruses will fall out.

The 1836 textbook “Physical Exercises for Ladies” declared that, owing to our “peculiar function of multiplying the species,” ladies should be restricted to walking at a pace in which the stride did not “exceed the length of the foot.” While mincing was approved, horseback riding was not — it might result in “an unnatural consolidation of the bones of the lower part of the body, ensuring a frightful impediment of future function, which need not be dwelt on.”

The trouble with Alito’s reliance on “deeply rooted tradition” is that these ideas were codified. In the state of Tennessee, Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt spent the first three years of her coaching career fighting a legal battle to overturn a statute that restricted girls to half-court basketball; the state school system said the rule was necessary “to prevent girls from straining themselves.” As Summitt testified, the rule in fact produced “a mental and physical handicap.” When a district court judge declared the restriction unconstitutional, state athletic directors defied him. The state finally let women run full court in 1979.

You think that’s ancient history? In 2010, the president of the International Ski Federation told ESPN that ski jumping was no sport for women because the uterus might dislodge on landing.

In short, common law and deeply rooted history and tradition have been no friend to the female form. What’s deeply rooted in history, tradition and common law is that when a state dares put a finger on a man, the court screams bloody murder. In 1935, the state of Oklahoma wanted to sterilize Jack Skinner for stealing chickens and armed robbery and other instances of “moral turpitude.” Justice William O. Douglas said in his ruling: “There is no redemption for the individual whom the law touches. … He is forever deprived of a basic liberty.” In 1952, California police forcibly pumped the stomach of Antonio Richard Rochin to recover two morphine capsules and charge him with drug possession. Judge Felix Frankfurter wrote that it was so improperly intrusive it “shocks the conscience.”

But for some reason there is never an equal shock to conscience when a judge or a state wants to put a policing hand on a woman’s abdomen.

In a way, Alito frames his draft as a contest with Justice O’Connor, whose ideas of a woman’s privacy and personal liberty he finds too “capacious.” But as a contest in thinking and writing, that cowgirl wins. As we work through this difficult moment, it’s worth revisiting that unique justice’s backbone yet empathetic intelligence. “When bedrock principles collide,” she once famously cautioned, “they test the limits of categorical obstinacy and expose the flaws and dangers of a Grand Unified Theory that may be neither grand nor unified.”

O’Connor was antiabortion. She interpreted the law not in an airless booklined room but in the real world, based in her ranch-hand’s contradictory experiences, as a girl of whom a man’s work was demanded —for no credit or pay — and who early in her legal career was judged not worthy of a clerkship or a job at a law firm.

Anyone who loves an athlete sees in O’Connor’s work a kind of intellectual athleticism, a suppleness. The court could use a similar champion now, and maybe one will develop from among those in the younger conservative wing who have grown up in the Title IX era. O’Connor would ask the questions: Why can a state touch a woman in ways it would never touch a man? Why should it be able to unlimitedly dictate her behaviors on conception? There is a dead-limbed clumsiness in Alito’s answer, which amounts to that timeless paternal answer, “Because I said so.” Surely the court can do better.

If the modern woman does not have a sound right to an abortion, she damn sure has a right to a sound explanation. Especially if an unsound one could get her arrested just for trying to compete in the world.

