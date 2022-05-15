Besides aging core and goaltending, Capitals must answer injury questions

Placeholder while article actions load

As the Washington Capitals head into the offseason after their fourth-straight disappointing first-round exit, the team faces more challenges than which young pieces to place around its aging core and what veteran goaltender it will look to acquire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The banged-up Capitals also have long-term injury questions about veteran players — the biggest uncertainty being the future of Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom, 34, dealt with a nagging hip injury the entire season. He had hip surgery in 2015, but his hip issue flared up at the end of the 2020-21 season. He took the summer to rehab it and missed the first two months of the season. Backstrom never looked like his true self throughout the year or during Washington’s first-round series loss to the Florida Panthers.

Backstrom might undergo surgery this summer, which he did not do last offseason. Backstrom said Sunday his hip will “never be 100 percent” again. Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said all the rehab Backstrom had to do to even play this season, including all the work he did in-season, is not sustainable next year.

“We have some decisions to make,” Backstrom said. “Those decisions aren't finalized yet, so we'll take it day by day.”

When asked directly if Backstrom’s hip injury could be career-ending, MacLellan avoided the question, instead saying that Backstrom was going to “explore all options.”

Winger Tom Wilson disclosed Sunday he suffered a “pretty significant” left knee injury in Game 1 that caused him to miss the remainder of the postseason. MacLellan said Wilson would not have been able to play at any point in the playoffs.

“My summer sucks now,” Wilson said.

A decision on whether Wilson needs surgery will be made in the next couple of days. If Wilson does undergo surgery, MacLellan “doubts” Wilson will have to miss the start of next season. Neither of them knows exactly what the surgery could entail.

“There are a lot of question marks,” Wilson said. “For me, I need to get back to being the player that I am. That will happen. You just want to do all the research and ask all the questions and prep before you make any drastic decisions.”

Winger Carl Hagelin, who was hit directly in the left eye with a stick blade at practice on March 1, also has an uncertain future. Hagelin ruptured the choroid in the back of his eye and underwent two major surgeries. Hagelin said Sunday he will never get 100 percent of his vision back. He will try to play again next season, but has a long road ahead.

“I'm staying positive and I'm optimistic that I'm going to come back next year,” Hagelin said. “It'll be a grind, of course.”

Captain Alex Ovechkin, who had one goal and five assists in the postseason, confirmed he had a left shoulder injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the regular season. Ovechkin, who said he is flying to Russia on Monday to be with his family for the offseason, said the injury will not require surgery.

Winger T.J. Oshie said he played through pain in the postseason after multiple regular-season injuries, including a broken right foot early in the year and a back injury in late November.

Outside of the injury woes, Washington will look to make some notable moves in the offseason. MacLellan said the team will “explore changes” and nothing is “off the table.” MacLellan said among the organization’s priorities is to sign a veteran goalie, either through free agency or looking at the open market.

Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are restricted free agents. Both have arbitration rights. The Capitals’ biggest pending unrestricted free agents are Johan Larsson, Marcus Johansson, Justin Schultz, Michal Kempny and Matt Irwin.

Samsonov and Vanecek, two young goalies, have been the Capitals’ one-two punch in net for the last two years. But, after another first-round exit, Washington might not be able to stick with both.

If it’s a choice between one or the other to supplement a veteran goalie, it isn’t clear which one the Capitals favor.

They had the same number of starts in the regular season. In the postseason, Vanecek got the first two, while Samsonov got the next four. Vanecek had the better goals against average in the regular season and had four shutouts. Samsonov, who exceeded expectations in the first-round despite the results, has the higher ceiling. Both MacLellan and Coach Peter Laviolette said goaltending was not the issue in the postseason.

“They’ve both been pretty good, but not great,” MacLellan said.

Whatever Washington decides to do with its two goaltenders will have ripple effects on the roster and salary cap. Samsonov was on a one-year, $2 million deal, while Vanecek was still on his entry-level contract.

On the Capitals’ blue line, it seems like the only decision Washington will have to make is whether to re-sign Schultz or let him hit the open market. The Capitals signed Schultz in October 2020 to a two-year, $8 million deal. That’s a hefty price for a third-pair defenseman.

In the forward group, Washington has lingering concerns with Backstrom, Wilson and Hagelin, but the organization could use the offseason to get younger at the center position.

If Backstrom’s second rehab stint goes as planned and the center is able to resume his normal position in the lineup, Washington could decide to move on from third-line center Lars Eller.

Eller has one year left on the five-year, $17.5 million deal he signed in February 2018. The 33-year-old had a down year on both ends of the ice, unable to find consistency amid injuries and two extended stints on the league’s coronavirus list.

If the team decides Eller is no longer a sustainable fit, it could make room for Connor McMichael — who had a promising rookie season — or to bring in another top-level forward in free agency. MacLellan and Laviolette both said they want to see McMichael in a regular center position moving forward.

McMichael played 68 games in his first full year in the league — plus five postseason games. The 21-year-old made significant strides after he was a healthy scratch in the first two games of the season in favor of Hendrix Lapierre, the Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft pick. Lapierre won the third-line center job over McMichael with Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to start the season.

Lapierre, who scored one goal in six games with the Capitals, was returned to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of QMJHL in November. McMichael stuck around and became one of the Capitals’ trusted rookies to fill in holes in the lineup as ailments and stints on the coronavirus list continued to hit the roster. After Backstrom, big early injuries to Oshie and Anthony Mantha followed.

In total, an NHL-high nine Capitals rookies scored at least one goal in an injury-filled season. The spark each player brought from the team’s American Hockey League in Hershey, Pa., exemplified what the Capitals already knew: Younger players are a welcome addition, and it’s about how they are utilized and mixed in with the larger group.

“We’re older,” MacLellan said. “We’re a veteran team. That’s what we are. I think we accept that. Our core guys are older. We made a decision to go with them, we’re just an older team. … I think we need a youth injection more than a speed injection. I guess I’m not always buying that we’re slow.”

