In debut meet, Bullis senior wins four events at IAC championships

For much of Anthony Martin’s life, football had been his sole passion. It is why he gets out of bed by dawn each morning to travel from Southeast Washington to Bullis School in Potomac and why he stays late for drills. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While Martin can’t put into words why the sport means so much to him, he’s certain he has never felt happier or more motivated than when he’s on the football field.

At least it was that way before he participated in his first track meet, Saturday’s Interstate Athletic Conference championships.

The senior had an outstanding debut, winning gold in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 4×400 relay in the meet hosted by his school.

“I’m going to be honest, when I would be at practice and stuff, track wasn’t really hitting home for me — like I couldn’t find my love for it,” Martin said. “But finally competing on that track with all of my amazing teammates just made me feel a certain kind of peace and happiness that I hadn’t felt outside of football, for real. I honestly hate myself for not doing more meets.”

Between dealing with issues at home, trying to secure a college scholarship and being lukewarm about track in the first place, the Elon football commit’s attendance at practice was inconsistent. As a result, Martin wasn’t allowed to compete with the team at meets.

With the IAC championship likely being the final team meet of the season, Bullis Coach Joe Lee let the senior show what he could do.

“We’ve had a love of great athletes come through these Bullis doors, and in my opinion Anthony is right up there with the best of them,” Lee said. “With that being said, there’s no way any of us could’ve predicted this. The plan was to let him have fun and compete, but he went above and beyond and took home four golds.”

Bullis accumulated 178 points to claim the program’s fifth IAC crown in six years and easily beat second-place St. Albans (97 points). Georgetown Prep rounded out the top three with 89.

In addition to Martin’s four titles, Bullis’s Aidan McDuffie took home four titles.

McDuffie started off by winning the 100-meter dash. Then the senior set a meet record in his specialty, the 200 meters, with a time of 21.17. He also helped his team capture the 4×100 and 4×400 titles.

All four of McDuffie's events took place in a span of roughly two hours.

“I’m just so happy that I was able to go out and run fast times and help my team continue our dominance on the track, McDuffie said. “With all the injuries that I’ve had in my career, always having the coach’s trust and belief really helped me get to this point.”

McDuffie came to Bullis with a lot of hype but suffered a toe injury during his freshman season. Within the past two years, he suffered two knee injuries, including a torn meniscus in the fall.

“He’s like a son to me, so to see him reach these heights is extremely gratifying,” Lee said. “There were times with the injuries where he couldn’t see the greatness that was within him, but we never stopped working or believing in who he was. Now he sees it, too, and as a result the results are speaking for themselves.”

Bullis girls dominate in ISL

Earlier in the day, the Bullis girls took home their seventh straight Interstate School League title with 245 points. Georgetown Visitation took second (68 points), while Potomac (Va.) finished in third (53).

Led by Trinity Franklin’s meet records in the shot put and discus, the heavily-favored Bulldogs set six meet records.

Both Bullis programs are set to compete in the Maryland Private School Championships this month as well as the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., from June 16 to 19.

