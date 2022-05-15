Georgetown lacrosse shockingly stumbles in its NCAA tournament opener

Placeholder while article actions load

Georgetown’s NCAA tournament first-round men’s lacrosse game started about 50 minutes late Sunday night because of a lightning delay. The Hoyas didn’t get going until a bit later, and that slow start coupled with a sputtering offense proved costly in a shocking 10-9 loss to Delaware at Cooper Field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight JP Ward deposited a Drew Lenkaitis feed with 8.8 seconds left as the unseeded Blue Hens toppled the second-seeded Hoyas to close the opening weekend of the tournament.

Graham Bundy Jr. scored three goals and Owen McElroy made eight of his 12 saves in the second half for the second-seeded Hoyas (15-2), whose 11-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Delaware (13-5) will meet seventh-seeded Cornell (12-4) in the quarterfinals this coming Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Red advanced with a 15-8 defeat of Ohio State.

Georgetown came into the postseason seeking to go a step further than last year, when it was buried in a 14-3 quarterfinal loss to Virginia. But instead of aiming for their first trip to the semifinals since 1999 and the second in program history, the Hoyas will be at home after one of the more stunning first-round upsets since the tournament expanded to 16 teams in 2003.

Only four previous No. 2 seeds — 2007 Virginia, 2010 Syracuse, 2014 Syracuse and 2016 Denver — had stumbled before the quarterfinals, and Delaware coincidentally pulled the first of those upsets. Now the Blue Hens have turned in another surprise.

Goals by Lenkaitis and Tye Kurtz in a span of 76 seconds tied it at 9 with 2:13 remaining. Georgetown won the ensuing faceoff, but TJ Haley’s pass got away from Connor Morin, allowing the Blue Hens to clear it and call a timeout with 1:04 left.

Lenkaitis didn’t initiate the play until 16 seconds remained, and he found Ward for the winner.

Sunday was an illustration of one of the steps the Hoyas haven’t taken in their resurgence from national afterthought to championship contender. Georgetown was a surprise NCAA tournament team after winning the Big East in 2018 and 2019, and last year it wasn’t expected at the start of the tournament to make it to Memorial Day weekend.

But after last year’s breakthrough to the quarterfinals and a full season spent ranked in the top five, the Hoyas were a target. Delaware, meanwhile, was making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011, and its 20-8 play-in pummeling of Robert Morris on Wednesday was its first postseason victory since 2007.

From the opening minutes, it was clear the Blue Hens were not satisfied to end the season with just those accomplishments.

The Hoyas endured a sluggish start as Delaware bolted to a 3-0 lead. That matched the Hoyas’ biggest deficit of the season, and it was their largest hole since their only loss of the season March 5 against Princeton.

Georgetown’s penchant for goals in bunches — especially at the end of quarters — served it well in its rally. In the final 23.1 seconds of the first, Alex Trippi dunked a Declan McDermott feed and faceoff specialist James Reilly bounced one past stout Delaware goalie Matt Kilkeary (14 saves) to pull the Hoyas within one at 4-3.

Another Trippi goal tied it, and Bundy wriggled free of Blue Hens defenseman Owen Grant and then tiptoed around the crease before depositing a go-ahead score. After Delaware knotted it again, McDermott zipped in a goal off a Trippi pass to give the Hoyas a 6-5 lead at halftime.

