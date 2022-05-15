Dominant Terps leave no doubt in NCAA tournament-opening rout of Duke

Placeholder while article actions load

Shaylan Ahearn is in her third season with the Maryland women’s lacrosse team, a traditional power, but she had never reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. As a freshman, she saw the season get shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the following year the Terrapins lost in the second round to Duke — the same opponent they faced Sunday in College Park.

In the rematch, Ahearn — and all of the juniors, sophomores and freshmen on the roster — had a chance to go further than they had before. Given the opportunity, the second-seeded Terps looked dominant on their way to a 19-6 victory — and it started with Ahearn, a force in the faceoff circle.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, yes, for three years — but also since we were little girls,” Ahearn said. “This is what we’ve worked for forever, and now we have the trust in our teammates. We’re just ready to go. We’re fired up.”

By the end of the game, Maryland’s starters were watching from the sideline because the outcome had long been decided. Soon after, Coach Cathy Reese’s young son danced amid the celebration as the Terps secured a quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 seed Florida on Thursday.

Maryland (18-1) notched 10 straight goals while forcing a Duke drought that lasted nearly 23 minutes during the second and third quarters. In that stretch, a 7-5 Maryland lead grew to a dominant 17-5 edge.

Ahearn helped lead that burst with her commanding presence in the circle, and she finished with nine draw controls. She excelled against Duke’s Maddie Jenner, who entered as the nation’s leader in draw controls at 12.05 per game but had a season-low four Sunday. As Maryland surged ahead in the second quarter, Maryland won 11 draws compared with Duke’s one. (In the other three quarters, Duke outperformed Maryland 9-7 on draws.)

“We’ve had our ups and downs on the draw,” Reese said. “This has been something the last couple games we’ve really seen our draw group dialing in on, and it’s been great.”

That faceoff edge nearly eliminated Duke’s offense, particularly in the second quarter. The Blue Devils (16-4) only had two shots in the 15-minute period, and despite scoring on both attempts, they watched Maryland storm ahead with 10 goals on 19 shots. Duke committed 13 fouls in the quarter, and the Terps capitalized on their significant possession advantage.

“We really couldn't catch a break in terms of winning the draw or getting a call on the draw,” said Duke Coach Kerstin Kimel, who played at Maryland from 1990 to 1993.

After seven straight Maryland goals, the Blue Devils tried switching goalkeepers; Chase Henriquez replaced Sophia LeRose with 2:46 to go in the second quarter. Henriquez saved Aurora Cordingley’s free-position shot, handing possession to the Blue Devils. But Abby Bosco caused a turnover, which led to Libby May’s free-position goal in the final seconds that gave Maryland a 15-5 halftime lead.

By then, the Terps had seized full control. LeRose returned to the net after the break — and Maryland’s Grace Griffin promptly extended the scoring run into the third quarter. Ahearn followed with another goal before Anna Callahan ended Duke’s drought with 2:25 to go in the quarter. That turned out to be Duke’s final goal.

May led the Terps with five goals, including three during the 10-0 run, and added an assist. Duke limited Cordingley, the Terps’ leading scorer, to one goal and one assist, but Maryland still had six players notch multiple goals.

“Libby’s been playing great,” Reese said. “She’s so tough, and she is so passionate and energetic and just believes in Maryland and what we’re doing so much. She steps on the field and is able to make the most out of her chances in the biggest moments.”

May is part of that junior class that had never reached the NCAA quarterfinals. After Maryland claimed the 2019 national title with a senior-laden group, Reese needed to retool. The next season, the Terps played just six games before the pandemic ended the season. Some players — even ones who had been with the program for a few years — entered 2021 with limited experience. Seven of Reese’s 33 losses over 16 seasons at Maryland came in 2021, including an early tournament exit that ended the program’s streak of 11 consecutive Final Four appearances.

Maryland returned to form this year while winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The Terps have lost just once — to James Madison in March — and since then they’ve cruised. And they started their NCAA tournament run with a dominant outing.

“I’m super proud,” Reese said. “This is my mom side coming out. I’m going to cry — so proud of what they’ve accomplished. And I hope they’re believing in themselves as much as I believe in them, because we’ve got a more lacrosse to play.”

