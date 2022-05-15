Spirit sputters vs. expansion Angel City FC and takes a rare loss

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Spirit on Sunday experienced the unusual sensations of losing a regular season match, losing at home and, for one of the few times since the club’s renaissance late last summer, not creating danger and excitement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yes, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions were shorthanded and coming off a congested stretch of matches as the preseason Challenge Cup overlapped with the start of the regular season. But excuses were barely valid after a 1-0 defeat to Angel City FC, an expansion team from Los Angeles.

Before an announced crowd of 7,433 at Audi Field, the Spirit had no answers for Christen Press’s goal late in the first half and fell at home for the first time since Aug. 7 — which also was the last time Washington suffered a regular season defeat (aside from two forfeits last fall).

Last weekend’s loss to North Carolina in the Challenge Cup final ended a 20-game unbeaten streak in competitive matches across all competitions, and Sunday’s setback halted a 10-game regular season run.

“We definitely seemed a little lackluster, uninspiring,” goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury said. “It just didn’t look dangerous.”

The Spirit (1-1-0) was without two injured stars, Andi Sullivan (calf) and Kelley O’Hara (hamstring). A third standout, Ashley Sanchez, did not play until the 58th minute. Coach Kris Ward had held her out because of a minor injury suffered last weekend, coupled with two matches approaching this week on artificial turf.

Also sidelined was reserve midfielder Jordan Baggett, who was taken to a North Carolina hospital last weekend after suffering a head injury. She remains in concussion protocol.

Ward expressed confidence in his depth, saying, “Others had played well, and they deserved a chance to go.”

The Spirit, though, never got going.

“There were too many people who wanted to put the responsibility on someone else and not take it themselves,” Ward said.

Midfielder Julia Roddar added: “I don’t really have the answer for why we couldn’t really connect as we usually do. L.A. was really good defensively and made it tough for us.”

The visitors scored in the 42nd minute, when Press collected the ball on the left side 35 yards from the net. The U.S. national team star turned to beat O’Hara’s replacement, Morgan Goff, and ran unimpeded into the box before placing a 14-yard shot into the far side of the net.

“We’ve got to engage earlier,” Kingsbury said. “We can’t let players walk into the box before we initiate contact.”

Washington continued to sputter early in the second half. Trinity Rodman finally got the ball in the open field in the 57th minute but, after two cutbacks, missed the short side.

Enter Sanchez. The tempo picked up and possession improved, but Angel City (2-1-0) was smart and disciplined, minimizing threats and staying calm on the ball. DiDi Haracic did not need to make any difficult saves.

As eight minutes (and then a ninth) of stoppage time transpired, torrential rain arrived, adding to the chaos of Washington’s desperation for an equalizer. Like many players, Rodman was out of gas, and as she tried to make a run, she fell in exhaustion.

“It comes down to being a little reactive,” Kingsbury said. “Last year we had everything against us [with off-field issues], and it was easy to find all the motivation to play for. This year, that’s not the case. We’ve got to look at ourselves and figure out who this team is and just come out and take it to teams — not wait to go down a goal or until the second half, when the game is on the line.”

Ward addressed the issue as well, saying: “That motivation can come into play in staying on your right habits. … Those things can be insidious if you don’t take care of them. Some people need a reminder of that, and hopefully today is a little bit of that.”

Notes: The Spirit signed midfielder-forward Maddie Elwell, a second-round draft pick who opted to finish Vanderbilt’s spring semester before joining the club. Elwell, who agreed to a one-year contract with a club-held option in 2023, was not in uniform Sunday. …

Hatch was fined an undisclosed amount by the NWSL for a high challenge in the Challenge Cup final. … In a pregame ceremony, Angel City defender Paige Nielsen, a member of Washington’s squad the past three seasons, was presented her 2021 championship ring. … Commissioner Jessica Berman attended the match. …

The Spirit will play its next three matches on the road, starting with visits to Portland on Wednesday and Seattle on Sunday to face OL Reign. The next home game is June 1 against Chicago at Segra Field in Leesburg.

