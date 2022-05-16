In Nats’ mistake-filled loss, a tale of two sinkers and a Marlins ace

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI — Aaron Sanchez’s final pitching line against the Miami Marlins — 3⅔ innings, eight hits, four earned runs, three walks — gave a sound description of the right-hander’s outing Monday night for the Washington Nationals. So, too, did a pair of second-inning sinkers at LoanDepot Park. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first, thrown in a 1-2 count to Garrett Cooper, ran back over the plate and clipped the high and outside corner for strike three. The second, thrown in a 1-2 count to Avisaíl García, instead leaked over the plate and was bashed for a solo homer. Both batters were right-handed. Based on where Keibert Ruiz set up his glove, the pitches were intended for similar spots.

Before missing against García, Sanchez had set down the first four batters he faced. After the misplaced pitch, the Marlins reached him for a walk, double, two-run single, double and an RBI single. That accounted for the bulk of Miami’s scoring in an 8-2 win over the last-place Nationals (12-25). Washington dropped to 0-4 against the Marlins (16-19).

“If I were to do it over again, I’d probably spin him [with curveballs] until he swings the bat,” Sanchez said of the pitch to García. “Obviously, you saw what I did in the second at-bat … I threw him [seven] curveballs and one heater and he ended up striking out. If I can go back and take one back, that’s maybe one of them. … My game is better at the bottom of the zone and I got to be better.”

Despite a nine-pitch, one-two-three first, Sanchez recorded just 11 outs on 74 pitches when he was pulled in the fourth. Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara, meanwhile, flipped his start in the opposite direction. The Nationals blitzed Alcántara, scoring a run in the first on singles from César Hernández, Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernandez. But they also left the bases loaded and stranded two more in the next inning.

Alcántara dominated the rest of the way, retiring the final 20 batters he saw. When the second ended, his pitch count was at 43, a good sign for the Nationals and their shot of chasing the ace early. By the end of the fifth, though, it was 71, still three fewer than Sanchez threw in his entire outing. Sanchez’s ERA shot to 7.94 in five starts with the Nationals, who signed him to a minor league deal in March. Alcántara’s ERA dipped to 2.49 with seven innings on 100 pitches.

This was a tale of two sinkers, then of two arms.

“He was making his pitches in the right place,” Juan Soto said of Alcántara, who mixes a slider, change-up, four-seam fastball and a sinker. “But sometimes he was missing the strike zone and we kept swinging at it. We just got to stay more calm and try to make swings at the good pitches. I think he has pretty good stuff, but he was kind of a little off the strike zone today and we just helped him out.”

Why was Nelson Cruz scratched? He did not feel well, according to Manager Dave Martinez, who moved Yadiel Hernandez to designated hitter and inserted Lane Thomas in left. Cruz, 41, did show up to the park for a bit Monday, wearing a mask in the clubhouse. But once he conferred with the medical staff, the Nationals decided Cruz shouldn’t be around teammates. Beyond that, Martinez did not describe it as a potential coronavirus issue. Cruz’s status for Tuesday night’s game is unclear.

How did the Marlins score the rest of their runs? All in a seventh inning that brought more sloppy play from the Nationals. After Jacob Stallings and Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled off Austin Voth, reliever Victor Arano entered, Jesús Aguilar singled off him and a circus ensued.

First, Jorge Soler scorched a one-hopper right at shortstop Dee Strange-Gordon, who fell backward while it rolled to Thomas in left. From there, as two runs scored, Thomas threw wide of home plate and Ruiz had trouble locating the ball. Arano, having jogged in to back up home, finally picked it up as Soler dashed for second. Arano then threw wide of the bag and into center, bringing in a third run and putting Soler on third.

The Nationals were charged for two errors on the play — one for Thomas, the other for Arano. Strange-Gordon could have knocked the ball down, even if it was sizzling at 113.2 mph. If not for Victor Robles’s diving stop on Arano’s miscue, Soler would have scored, too (he soon did anyway on a single for García). And to add to Washington’s defensive woes, some generous scoring kept César Hernández from collecting an error on a grounder ripped straight at him in the third.

How did Soto fare against Alcántara? Flyout to third, groundout to third, groundout to the pitcher and a flyout to center. After the third result, a dribble straight back to Alcántara, Soto carried his bat halfway up the line and slammed it in the grass in frustration. He entered the night with good numbers against the 26-year-old righty: 8 for 23 with two homers. But Alcántara pounded Soto outside, something Soto usually likes, to record all four of the outs. Soto has an OPS of .865 and continued to struggle with men on base.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of pitches in the strike zone and I come and face a guy that didn’t throw me that many strikes,” Soto said. “I kept swinging at them. It wasn’t a good idea.”

What are the Nationals’ playoff odds via FanGraphs? A dismal 0.1 percent despite the field expanding from 10 to 12 teams. Only the Baltimore Orioles are lower at 0 percent, though they currently have two more victories and a better winning percentage than Washington. The Cincinnati Reds, the laughingstock of April and May, are at 0.3, perhaps a nod to the National League East being a tougher division than the NL Central.

