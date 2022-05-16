“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Owner Rick Dawson of RED TR-Racing said in a statement. “However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for [Rich Strike] is what’s best for our group.”
Zandon, the third-place finisher in the Derby, is pointed toward the Travers Stakes at Saratoga this summer, leaving just two of the top four Kentucky Derby finishers in the Preakness field. Derby runner-up Epicenter (the Preakness morning line favorite) and fourth-place finisher Simplification will get much of the attention, along with Early Voting, who was qualified for the Kentucky Derby but skipped the race.
The middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown will also feature six new shooters, a group not known for success in the Preakness. Since 2000, and not including the 2020 Preakness due to the timing of the race, just four new shooters have won the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Nevertheless, there should be a lot of buzz around one of those new shooters, Secret Oath. Fresh off her win in the Kentucky Oaks, she will look to join the six other fillies who have won the Preakness, most recently Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The others were Rachel Alexandra (2009), Nellie Morse (1924), Rhine Maiden (1915), Whimsical (1906) and Flocarline (1903).
Simplification (6-1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: John Velazquez
His fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby masks how good that effort was. After accounting for distance traveled, only eventual winner Rich Strike had a higher rate of feet per second during the Run for the Roses.
Creative Minister (10-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
A winner of a 1 1/16-mile allowance race on the Kentucky Derby undercard, Creative Minister was not nominated for the Triple Crown and will be supplemented — entered into a race at a late stage at the cost of extra money — for $150,000 to enter the Preakness.
Fenwick (50-1)
Trainer: Kevin McKathan
Jockey: Florent Geroux
It took five tries at four different tracks to break his maiden, and then he followed that up by finishing last out of 11 horses in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, his fifth track in six races.
Secret Oath (9-2)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath finished third against the boys in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, and she won’t be outmatched here, either. Her speed in the Oaks win — 55.2 feet per second after accounting for distance traveled — is slightly faster than the speed produced by Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby (55.1 feet per second), showing she has what it takes to be competitive this weekend.
Early Voting (7-2)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Early Voting bypassed the Kentucky Derby after finishing second by a neck in April’s Wood Memorial. His sire, Gun Runner — a six-time Grade 1 winner and Horse of the Year in 2017 — is solid, as is the bottom of Early Voting’s pedigree. His great grandsire on the dam side, Storm Cat, includes Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes winner Tabasco Cat; Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Cat Thief and six-time Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway.
Happy Jack (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
His only win came in a maiden sprint at six furlongs, but this horse does outrun his odds, which can make possible a profitable wagering strategy. The lone win was at 24-1 odds, and then he hit the board with a pair of third-place finishes at around 26-1 odds, both in graded stakes races. He probably will not win on Saturday, though he could help boost the price of the trifecta or superfecta.
Armagnac (12-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Raced exclusively on the West Coast at Santa Anita, this colt, formerly trained by Bob Baffert, has won only a maiden and optional allowance race, finishing fourth and sixth in his two graded stakes races. He’s being asked to take a big step up in class this Saturday.
Epicenter (6-5)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
His second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby illustrates his potential, and the morning line favorite should be considered one of the top horses in Saturday’s field.
“He’s a legitimate favorite,” rival trainer D. Wayne Lukas told the Baltimore Sun before the post position draw. “He’s a very good horse. Nobody can go over there and think they’ll just run by him. He is going to be awfully tough to beat. You are taking a shot if you take him on.”
Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Re-watch this horse’s third-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial and you will see that Skippylongstocking had a terrible trip. He was pushed four wide on the far turn and five wide into the stretch, covering 41 feet more than eventual winner Mo Donegal. As a result, he was actually the fastest horse in the field after taking into account distance traveled (55.6 feet per second). Had he taken the same path as Mo Donegal with that speed, Skippylongstocking would have won the race.
What to know about horse racing
A beginner’s guide to betting on horse racing: Horse racing can be intimidating to newcomers. This guide will help you navigate the lingo, assist you in evaluating horses and give you the proper tools to enjoy a day at the races.
How to pick the winner of a horse race: It’s not enough to know which horse is the fastest or has the best connections. Here is how to break down a field.
The dark side of Bob Baffert’s reign: As horse deaths and drug violations mounted, thoroughbred racing’s top trainer used power and money to keep beating opponents — and regulators.
Investigation: A years-long effort by the sport’s moneyed elite exposed the underbelly of the industry, paving the way for sweeping reforms. But critics see something different: a move by wealthy and politically connected horsemen to strengthen their hold on the industry.