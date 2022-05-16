The Preakness Stakes will have a tough time living up to the excitement of this year’s Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike won the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1 odds, the longest shot to win the Kentucky Derby since Donerail at 91-1 in 1913. However, Rich Strike won’t be going for the Triple Crown, bypassing the Preakness in favor of the Belmont Stakes in June.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Owner Rick Dawson of RED TR-Racing said in a statement. “However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for [Rich Strike] is what’s best for our group.”

Zandon, the third-place finisher in the Derby, is pointed toward the Travers Stakes at Saratoga this summer, leaving just two of the top four Kentucky Derby finishers in the Preakness field. Derby runner-up Epicenter (the Preakness morning line favorite) and fourth-place finisher Simplification will get much of the attention, along with Early Voting, who was qualified for the Kentucky Derby but skipped the race.

The middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown will also feature six new shooters, a group not known for success in the Preakness. Since 2000, and not including the 2020 Preakness due to the timing of the race, just four new shooters have won the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Nevertheless, there should be a lot of buzz around one of those new shooters, Secret Oath. Fresh off her win in the Kentucky Oaks, she will look to join the six other fillies who have won the Preakness, most recently Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The others were Rachel Alexandra (2009), Nellie Morse (1924), Rhine Maiden (1915), Whimsical (1906) and Flocarline (1903).

1 Simplification (6-1) Trainer: Antonio Sano Jockey: John Velazquez His fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby masks how good that effort was. After accounting for distance traveled, only eventual winner Rich Strike had a higher rate of feet per second during the Run for the Roses.

2 Creative Minister (10-1) Trainer: Kenny McPeek Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. A winner of a 1 1/16-mile allowance race on the Kentucky Derby undercard, Creative Minister was not nominated for the Triple Crown and will be supplemented — entered into a race at a late stage at the cost of extra money — for $150,000 to enter the Preakness.

3 Fenwick (50-1) Trainer: Kevin McKathan Jockey: Florent Geroux It took five tries at four different tracks to break his maiden, and then he followed that up by finishing last out of 11 horses in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, his fifth track in six races.

4 Secret Oath (9-2) Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas Jockey: Luis Saez Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath finished third against the boys in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, and she won't be outmatched here, either. Her speed in the Oaks win — 55.2 feet per second after accounting for distance traveled — is slightly faster than the speed produced by Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby (55.1 feet per second), showing she has what it takes to be competitive this weekend.

5 Early Voting (7-2) Trainer: Chad Brown Jockey: Jose Ortiz Early Voting bypassed the Kentucky Derby after finishing second by a neck in April's Wood Memorial. His sire, Gun Runner — a six-time Grade 1 winner and Horse of the Year in 2017 — is solid, as is the bottom of Early Voting's pedigree. His great grandsire on the dam side, Storm Cat, includes Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes winner Tabasco Cat; Breeders' Cup Classic winner Cat Thief and six-time Group 1 winner Giant's Causeway.

6 Happy Jack (30-1) Trainer: Doug O'Neill Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione His only win came in a maiden sprint at six furlongs, but this horse does outrun his odds, which can make possible a profitable wagering strategy. The lone win was at 24-1 odds, and then he hit the board with a pair of third-place finishes at around 26-1 odds, both in graded stakes races. He probably will not win on Saturday, though he could help boost the price of the trifecta or superfecta.

7 Armagnac (12-1) Trainer: Tim Yakteen Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Raced exclusively on the West Coast at Santa Anita, this colt, formerly trained by Bob Baffert, has won only a maiden and optional allowance race, finishing fourth and sixth in his two graded stakes races. He's being asked to take a big step up in class this Saturday.

8 Epicenter (6-5) Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Joel Rosario His second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby illustrates his potential, and the morning line favorite should be considered one of the top horses in Saturday's field. "He's a legitimate favorite," rival trainer D. Wayne Lukas told the Baltimore Sun before the post position draw. "He's a very good horse. Nobody can go over there and think they'll just run by him. He is going to be awfully tough to beat. You are taking a shot if you take him on."