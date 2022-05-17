Glenelg Country lacrosse, which reached No. 1 nationally, endures bittersweet ending

Placeholder while article actions load

After a few minutes of crying in the USA Lacrosse Headquarters’ locker room Friday night in Sparks, Md., Glenelg Country’s players put their spring into perspective. “That loss doesn’t define this season,” one player said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This was the most fun that I’ve ever had,” another player added. “I love playing with you girls because you’re all my best friends.”

In its first appearance in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game, Glenelg Country fell, 15-7, to St. Paul’s. It concluded a historic season for the Ellicott City private school, which was ranked No. 1 nationally for the first time.

“If you had told me in 2000 that in 2022 we’d be the No. 1 ranked team, I would’ve been like: ‘Oh, okay. Sure,’ ” Coach Paige Walton said. “I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

When Walton started in 2000, Glenelg Country (17-2) competed in the IAAM’s lowest division, the C conference. The Dragons rose to the B conference in 2005 and the A conference in 2017. They were nationally ranked for the first time in 2019.

On April 27, Glenelg Country defeated St. Paul’s, which was the country’s top-ranked team at the time, to claim the top ranking in multiple national polls. In a rematch between the national powerhouses, the Dragons fell short.

“Don’t let this loss take away from all that you have accomplished this season and all that you’ve accomplished — to the seniors — in your high school career,” Walton concluded in Friday’s postgame speech. “Because it’s been pretty amazing.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

Yorktown’s seniors can remember in vivid detail every loss or draw they’ve played. It’s easy when there’s only been four of them in four years.

And so, something felt off when the team dropped one of its early scrimmages this spring and then fell to South County, 1-0, in the season opener. Sure, the Stallions were defending state champions and one of the best teams in the state again this year, but losing never feels right for the Patriots.

This is also an experienced Yorktown team — 10 juniors and 10 seniors — so this season carries a sense of urgency. With that in mind, a group of team leaders was eager to talk with Coach Hannah Davis after the spotty start.

“They were ready to try different things and come up with a new game plan,” Davis said. “They were very willing to adapt and change what we thought might work. … I love that. It’s always cool to watch them take charge and make those executive decisions as players.”

Davis always wants her team to have a collaborative spirit, but that can be hard sometimes in such a talent-rich area. Yorktown, like many other teams in this area, is full of year-round soccer players, many of whom are headed to Division I colleges. That means they have played a ton of soccer — in numerous locations for a variety of coaches. It can be hard to get everyone on the same page for a high school team.

“All these players with all this different experience are asked to come together to try and win a state championship,” Davis said. “This group has done that, I’ve been very impressed with their ability to adapt.”

Outside of a frustrating draw against Langley last week, the Patriots have blitzed opponents throughout the regular season, winning by an average of 4.5 goals en route to a 13-1-1 record. They enter the Liberty District tournament this week as the top seed.

“I told them that a lot of teams will see our record and pinpoint how best to stop us,” Davis said. “So we have to be prepared to continue to adapt and be patient. That, and we want to continue to have fun.”

— Michael Errigo

Softball

A black and gray cloak — with an image of a Viking warrior — hangs in Loudoun Valley’s dugout. Coach Mike Elias brings the cape to every game, gesturing toward it whenever one of his players belts a home run.

It has become a tradition for the Vikings (14-4), who are prepared to enter the postseason as one of the most dangerous teams in Loudoun County. Paying homage to their mascot, everyone who hits a home run dons the Viking cape after trotting around the base paths.

“We just thought that it brings a little bit more fun to the game and to the program,” Elias said. “We want to win, obviously, but we’re making sure that we’re having fun while we’re doing it as well, so that was a good way to incorporate some of the Viking mythology and our mascot into the program.”

Loudoun Valley has had ample opportunities to throw on the cloak, having clocked 14 home runs this season. Sophomore Maddy Greene has led the charge with six homers, while senior Natalie Elias is on a 31-game hitting streak.

“Hoping we get to [wear the cloak] seven or eight more times and that’ll be a good season for us,” Mike Elias said.

— Noah Ferguson

Track and field

As Broadneck celebrated its masterclass of a performance during last week’s Anne Arundel County championship in Gambrills, senior Mollie Fenn had an extra touch of glee.

While Fenn made winning three individual titles look easy — leading the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters from start to finish — her journey to glory was anything but.

After an impressive freshman year in which she won the county, region and state championships in the 3,200, she suffered a fractured foot, which ruined her sophomore season.

“It was really tough for me because I’d never had a serious injury that caused me to miss a significant amount of time,” Fenn said. “To be one of the top runners in the area and then not be able to compete really sucked.”

When Fenn returned, she anticipated she’d get right back to her winning ways. She did not.

With each loss, Fenn’s mental health took a toll, she said. She was unable to even finish some races. So instead of talking about ways to win, her coaches implored her to just finish.

“I think the pressure of it all and having so much success early just got to me,” Fenn said. “I remember one person saying that I peaked freshman year, and even though they were the only person to say that, in my head, it felt like everyone was thinking and saying it behind my back.”

During the pandemic, Fenn began to develop a new mental approach. As a mantra, she used the phrase “pace, not place” and even wrote it on her hands before running.

“In my opinion, covid just allowed her to reset and free her mind,” Broadneck Coach Josh Webster said. “She could get away from the pressure to be first and really just focus on training and feeling good.”

Since the resumption of competition, Fenn has recorded nine personal records and earned a scholarship to run at the University of Richmond in the fall.

“Now that I’m on the other side of it, everything that I went through feels more like a blessing than a curse,” Fenn said. “I think it’ll really help me adapt to college faster.”

— Tramel Raggs

