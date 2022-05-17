Gonzaga holds off Georgetown Prep to defend Metros golf title

Placeholder while article actions load

Gonzaga fought through a windy afternoon at Worthington Manor to cap its stellar season with a successful defense of its Metros championship in Frederick. Senior Josh DiZinno’s 1-under-par 71 led the Eagles to a four-shot win over Georgetown Prep, 375-379. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The title follows the Eagles’ win in the WCAC championships last week.

DiZinno, however, almost didn’t play in Tuesday’s event.

The Eagles held a qualifier at the course Saturday to determine who would fill the final two available spots Tuesday. DiZinno secured a spot by just one stroke. “For a second I didn’t think I was going to qualify because it came down to the wire,” DiZinno said.

DiZinno had a familiar face with him on the course, as twin brother Adam came out to support him after school despite not qualifying for the tournament. “He was watching me on one hole and I bogeyed so I told him to go away,” DiZinno joked.

Advertisement

The two have been playing together for Gonzaga since their freshman year and will continue to play together next year on the golf team at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Gonzaga also saw low scores from Jack Hartman, who competed with DiZinno for his spot on the roster. Hartman and the reigning WCAC individual champion Matt Moloney shot 73s.

Earlier in the season, Gonzaga and the Little Hoyas faced off at Chevy Chase Country Club with the same result — Gonzaga winning by two strokes. “The fact that Josh was one of the finals guys in and put up the low round of the day speaks to the depth of our team,” Gonzaga Coach Mike Hanagan said.

Landon (401) captured third, edging Paul VI by a stroke. The Bears’ Charlie Bundy, the reigning IAC individual champion and a William & Mary commit, shot an 80.

GiftOutline Gift Article