Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri is MLS’s highest-paid player

Xherdan Shaqiri, a Swiss World Cup midfielder who joined the Chicago Fire in February, is the highest-paid player in MLS history — but just until July. That’s when Italian star Lorenzo Insigne will arrive in Toronto and obliterate the record, according to reports. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to data released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association, Shaqiri will earn $7.35 million in base salary and $8.15 million in guaranteed compensation this season.

The previous mark was held by Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who, as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2019, collected $7.2 million overall.

In July, Insigne will move from Napoli to Toronto FC and collect at least $12.5 million, according to multiple reports. Because he has yet to arrive, the winger’s salary will not appear on the MLSPA list until it’s updated late in the season.

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, the top earner in MLS last year at $6.03 million, is No. 7 this season at $4.05 million.

Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández remains No. 2 with guaranteed compensation of $6 million. Forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a part-time starter for Inter Miami, is No. 3 at $5.79 million.

The only American in the top 15 is the New England Revolution’s Jozy Altidore, the former national team striker, who is No. 5 at $4.26 million. Eight current U.S. national team regulars who are employed by MLS teams earn between $1 million and $1.6 million, including FC Dallas’s Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola and Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman.

Overall, 85 of the 800-plus players in the 28-team league earn at least $1 million, an increase of 31 since 2019, where there were 24 clubs. Cincinnati, New England and Toronto have five apiece.

The MLSPA said base salaries for senior roster players (not including designated players) grew 10.3 percent since last year, to $438,728. Each team is allowed up to three designated players, whose high earnings skew the average.

The senior minimum salary is $84,000, a figure set by the collective bargaining agreement between the MLSPA and league. Non-senior roster players, who account for about 12 percent of the workforce, are in the lowest pay tier, starting at $65,500.

D.C. United’s top earners are midfielder Edison Flores ($1.73 million), forward Taxi Fountas ($1.65 million) and striker Ola Kamara ($1.52 million). While Flores and Fountas are classified as designated players, Kamara is not because a large portion of his salary is offset by targeted allocation money. United officials have said they hope to sign a third designated player this summer.

There is some question about Fountas’s figure this year, though. He is in the first year of a three-year deal that, according to people familiar with the details, is worth about $7 million. If the $1.65 million number this season is accurate, his salary would leap to an average of $2.7 million over the next two years.

It’s not uncommon for MLS team officials and player agents to privately dispute salary figures that are posted publicly. Like their counterparts, United officials declined to comment on Fountas’s contract.

United’s investment is paying off: The Greek attacker has recorded five goals and two assists in five appearances (four starts).

Flores, who has been a disappointment since arriving in 2020, does not have any guaranteed years left on his contract after this season and, barring a resurgence, United is unlikely to exercise the option.

Kamara — who has scored five times this year and 31 in 64 matches since arriving in late 2019 — is in the last year of his contract, with no club options left. United was open to trade offers this spring and, should it acquire another striker soon, could end up moving him in the summer transfer window.

Next on United’s payroll are wing back Julian Gressel ($970,000), center back Steven Birnbaum ($763,000), goalkeeper Bill Hamid ($700,000) and forward Nigel Robertha ($622,000).

Top 15 MLS salaries

Player Team Salary (in millions) Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire $8.15 Javier Hernández L.A. Galaxy $6.0 Gonzalo Higuaín Inter Miami $5.79 Alejandro Pozuelo Toronto FC $4.69 Jozy Altidore New England Revolution $4.26 Josef Martínez Atlanta United $4.14 Carlos Vela Los Angeles FC $4.05 Luiz Araújo Atlanta United $3.94 Lucas Zelarayán Columbus Crew $3.7 Carles Gil New England Revolution $3.55 Nicolás Lodeiro Seattle Sounders $3.26 Franco Jara FC Dallas $3.23 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders $3.20 Victor Wanyama CF Montreal $3.09 Douglas Costa L.A. Galaxy $3.0

