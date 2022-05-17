Mystics rally past Wings behind Shakira Austin and a dominant bench

Placeholder while article actions load

ARLINGTON, Tex. — The Washington Mystics held their collective breath as Myisha Hines-Allen lay on the floor near the free throw line late in the first quarter Tuesday night. What looked like a harmless moment ended with the starting forward being helped off the court by a pair of team staffers.

Not to worry. Shakira Austin was in the building.

The No. 3 draft pick did a little bit of everything while leading a second-quarter comeback that pushed the Mystics to an 84-68 victory over the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Austin posted a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

Elena Delle Donne laughed while telling the story of Austin forgetting to take off her practice shorts before the game. The rookie ended up playing in two pairs of shorts — her game attire over her warmup shorts — reminiscent of Michael Jordan.

“This one was pretty darn good,” Delle Donne said with a laugh. “So she thinks she’s Michael Jordan now.”

The Mystics (4-1) came out lifeless and faced a 13-point deficit in the first quarter. But Austin and the reserves sparked the turnaround, starting on defense with Austin blocking a shot into the Dallas bench, then getting a deflection as the 6-foot-5 center defended the perimeter. She also jumped into a passing lane for a steal, led a two-on-one break and hit Rui Machida for a layup.

On the other end, she went to the line after converting a putback and hit a pair of free throws to give Washington its first lead at 32-31 in the second quarter. Austin followed that with a spinning catch off a pass and scored an off-balance, falling-away layup.

“Watching the game start, we did start a little slow,” said Austin, a former All-Met from Riverdale Baptist and top recruit at Maryland who ended up at Mississippi. “Just hesitant with certain things. I just felt like we just needed to be more aggressive. And when [Hines-Allen] went down, I just felt like we had to up our energy. So that’s just when I tried to come in and do.”

Austin started the third quarter in place of Hines-Allen and immediately hit a pair of field goals to force a Dallas timeout. The Mystics outscored the Wings 31-13 in the period.

Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said Hines-Allen’s injury wasn’t anything structural; he thinks it could be a deep thigh contusion.

“She’s playing aggressive,” Thibault said of Austin. “She’s worked on her shooting every day, She gets us going because her defense covers for everybody. I told her the next thing I’ve got to get her to do is, when she blocks shots, start it as a fast break instead of going in the stands.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Slow start

The first quarter was trending toward a disaster for Washington, which was outscored 19-6 from the opening tip. A late run cut the margin to five. The Mystics had no answer for Marina Mabrey, who finished with 16 points, including 14 in the first half

“It’s a long game,” Thibault said. “Not ‘panic’ — [that isn’t] the word I’d use. Just pissed. I don’t know how you write that. We didn’t take good care of the ball early, but we missed some easy shots, too.

“But we showed great poise getting back close at the end of the quarter. The bench was the difference.”

Bench mob

The Mystics reserves sparked the early rally. The starters scored just six points in the first quarter, but an 8-0 run to close the period, including six combined from Kennedy Burke and Machida, cut the deficit to 19-14. Austin and Machida, who is looking more comfortable with her jump shot, did the heavy lifting during a 15-5 second-quarter run that ended with the Mystics up 37-34 at halftime.

The bench accounted for 21 of those 37 points and finished with 47. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough finished with 11 points, Burke had 10, and Machida added six.

“Our bench won this game for us,” said Delle Donne (14 points, five rebounds, two assists). “We came out pretty awful. They just came in, played phenomenal defense and then they were flowing offensively.

“I’m so proud of this team. This feels great. This is what you need in a really good team. You need players who are going to step up on different nights when things just aren’t flowing.”

Bouncy Burke

When the Mystics were struggling early, Burke brought in a burst of energy. She defended, scored and hit the boards — exactly what Thibault was hoping for. Burke had a whirlwind few days, arriving in Washington over the weekend and surprised she wasn’t jet-lagged.

“She’s young, just kind of growing into the game,” Thibault said. “She’s a 6-1 player who can play the three and four. She’s worked hard on her three-point shooting. She shot 40 percent overseas this winter from three. She can defend every position, probably except for five. It’s another really good athlete that fits how we want to play.”

