Spalding softball seniors match their coach with third IAAM title

There’s been a running joke between Archbishop Spalding Coach Delaney Bell and the seniors on her softball team ever since she took over four years ago. “I always joked with the freshmen my first year who are now seniors … while I was there [as a player] we won three of the four championships, and they would have to win all four years in order to beat that.”

A Spalding standout and three-time Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland champion from 2005 to 2008, Bell has pitched the benchmark as motivation.

And on Tuesday, Spalding’s seniors tied their coaches’ mark.

Holding a comfortable lead for the majority of the game, the Cavaliers defeated John Carroll, 13-2, defending their crown at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie behind a dazzling pitching performance from senior Amaya Carroll.

“I’m super excited, even more so because they can’t possibly beat [my record] because they’re gone,” Bell quipped, though in reality the Cavaliers never had the chance, as the 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s just as exciting as the three when I was here, probably even more so — it’s just a different feeling when you’re watching them, you’re helping them.”

Carroll commanded the title game from the opening pitch, striking out her first three batters to set the tempo for her dominant performance.

She finished with 13 strikeouts, keeping the Patriots’ offense dormant as Spalding’s lead progressively grew. She also made her mark at the plate for the Cavaliers, belting a double toward the left field wall to help clinch her third championship and stylishly close the door on her high school career.

“I’ve known [Coach Bell] for so long, like we’ve always joked around,” Carroll said. “Just knowing that we’re as good or even better than the team that she was on is so amazing.”

Bell held individual and team meetings with players before the season began, and players made clear their aspirations: defending their IAAM title.

“Championship was their goal all along; they never saw anything but that,” Bell said.

Though Carroll’s sophomore season was wiped out because of the pandemic, denying her the chance of four championships, the celebration of No. 3 was full of exuberance.

After notching her final strikeout, teammates dogpiled her on the mound. Then came gold confetti, which fluttered to the ground as the Cavaliers rolled around in the dirt.

“[I’m] kind of sad this is my last game, but just happy overall because we really wanted to come out on top with how good of a season we had,” Carroll said.

