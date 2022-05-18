Commanders sign first-round pick Jahan Dotson to four-year deal

The Washington Commanders signed first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson to a standard four-year rookie contract, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The deal is worth approximately $15.05 million and carries an approximate $2.74 million salary cap charge for this season.
“He was one of the guys that our offensive coaches had rated a lot higher, so we spent a lot more time on him just because they felt confident about him in terms of a fit,” Coach Ron Rivera said after the draft. “We had a couple guys that we had as true fits, and he was one of the guys. ... He’s one of the guys that we had rated highly in the first round.”
The Commanders view Dotson as a polished playmaker with the versatility to play inside as well as outside and potentially help on special teams as a returner. He left Penn State as the program’s all-time leader in punt return average (17.8 yards) and was second in receptions (183) and receiving touchdowns (25).
“He’s kind of like Terry [McLaurin] in the fact that he’s not like the biggest guy, but the 50-50 balls, he has the ability to go up and get those,” Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said. “The guy’s just got tremendous ball skills and he’s got some versatility ... so he brings a lot to the table and he helps us in a lot of different ways.”
The Commanders have come to terms with five of their eight draft selections, leaving only second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. and fourth-round safety Percy Butler unsigned.
