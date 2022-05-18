Amid Nats’ reboot, Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez are in last guaranteed year

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI — Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez are in the final guaranteed year of their contracts with the Washington Nationals, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, adding more uncertainty to a down season unfolding amid a potential sale of the club. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Rizzo and Martinez received contract extensions in September 2020, people familiar with the matter said Rizzo had signed for three more years, keeping the president of baseball operations and general manager in Washington through 2023. With Martinez, the team declined to divulge any details and left the length of the manager’s contract unknown. But Wednesday, conversations with several people in the organization revealed Rizzo and Martinez were extended on two-year deals with a club option for 2023.

That means the Lerner family, which is exploring a sale, can decide whether Rizzo and Martinez stay in their posts beyond this season. If they choose to go in a different direction, they would have to opt out of employing Rizzo and Martinez for 2023 by a certain date this year. Rizzo and Martinez would then receive buyouts, according to a person familiar with the terms. How the Lerners approach this with a possible change in ownership looming will be a key question moving forward.

The Nationals were 12-26 ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Miami Marlins. A few hours before first pitch, The Washington Post asked Martinez about being in the final guaranteed year of his contract. The manager declined to discuss the matter or confirm whether The Post’s findings were accurate.

Martinez did not, however, dispute that he’s not solidified as the team’s manager for next season. Rizzo declined to comment. A team spokeswoman declined to comment for this story, saying the Nationals do not discuss the contracts of executives, managers or coaches.

“I just want people to know that I love it here and I want to be here,” Martinez, 57, said Wednesday. “I am excited for what we’re building and want to see it through for another championship.”

Martinez and Rizzo guided the team to the World Series title in 2019. Since, though, the Nationals have had back-to-back losing seasons and are struggling this year. Last summer, they traded eight veterans for 12 unproven players, kick-starting what Rizzo publicly calls a “reboot.” Since the sell-off, the GM has pointed to how he built a contender from 2009 to 2012, often noting that the Nationals are in much better shape now than they were then.

The club entered Wednesday with the same number of losses as the gutted Cincinnati Reds. On his weekly radio appearance with the Junkies on 106.7 the Fan on Wednesday, Rizzo said: “This isn’t a try-hard league or a work-hard league; it’s a performance league. We have to perform better.” And on Tuesday night, after another loss to the Marlins, Martinez responded to whether his and the coaches’ messages had to be delivered in a different way. The question came after the Nationals stained another defeat with a defensive blooper reel.

“For me it’s about addressing the issue every day,” Martinez said. “We address all the issues every day. I sit with the guys, I talk with them ... and address it. Hopefully we get better. We got some young guys that are learning and are getting better. We got some veteran guys that just need to perform a little bit better, honestly, if you think about it. I think that’s going to come. I really do.”

