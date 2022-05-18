Jackson-Reed’s Kymia Bridgett soars at DCIAA track and field meet

Placeholder while article actions load

Kymia Bridgett’s performance Wednesday at the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association outdoor track and field meet merely confirmed what her coach knew all along. “There’s no debate in my mind,” Jackson-Reed Coach N’Namdi Baylor said. “Kymia is the best female athlete in the city of D.C., and today’s performance just solidifies it.”

Behind the standout junior’s wins in the long jump, triple jump and 200 meters, Jackson-Reed, formerly known as Wilson, secured its first DCIAA title since 2017. It finished with 179 points at Spingarn Recreation Center; youthful Dunbar was second with 164, and School Without Walls was third with 157.

After she focused on the 200 in previous seasons, Bridgett put her bread-and-butter event to the back burner so she could work on the jumps. Despite practicing them for just seven months, she won the triple jump by five inches (at 33.5 feet) and the long jump by 18 inches (at 18.66 feet). She also ran a personal record in the 200 at 25.38 seconds.

“It makes me feel really good to come out here and do well for my team after not being able to compete for so long,” Bridgett said. “I really want to do track in college, so I knew I needed to show out on this stage.”

On the boys’ side, McKinley Tech’s 133 points were enough to secure the top spot. Jackson-Reed was second with 116, and School Without Walls was next with 104.

Jackson-Reed’s Jahari Miller, the DCIAA boys’ track athlete of the year, had an up-and-down day. The Mount St. Mary’s commit won the 100 and 200 but was disqualified from the 4x100 and 400.

“My emotions were all over the place today,” he said. “My biggest competition didn’t run today because he got injured, so I had to find a different motivation. The way that I let our DQ in the 4x100 impact my focus and lead to a DQ in the 400-meter was disappointing, but I’ll learn from it and be better at states.”

Roosevelt’s Jacqueline Braxton was named the girls’ track athlete of the year. Morris Walker and Nadia Lytle swept field athlete of the year honors for School Without Walls.

The D.C. State Athletic Association meet is next Wednesday and Thursday.

