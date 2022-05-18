Nats’ first trip to extra innings is an odd one but ends with a win

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI — How did the Washington Nationals’ first extra-inning game of the season come about? They chased Pablo López after three innings, nudged ahead on a hit batter in the eighth and almost prevailed in the ninth when it appeared Jesús Sánchez had left early while tagging up from third, only to have the call reversed by a replay review.

And how did it end Wednesday night? With a 5-4 win delivered by Keibert Ruiz’s bat and a shutdown 10th from Victor Arano.

After Josiah Gray worked six strong innings — and after the Nationals excelled against López, one of the season’s most dominant starters — Tanner Rainey was handed his first save opportunity since May 8. Few late-inning leads have meant few chances for the 29-year-old closer. He had notched his previous save April 19, when he loaded the bases with none down against the Arizona Diamondbacks and somehow wiggled free.

Advertisement

But like 10 days before in Anaheim, Calif., Rainey could not harness his command, issuing back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases before Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in Sánchez with a sacrifice fly. Once the decision with Sánchez was overturned, after the Nationals (13-26) had gathered as if they had caught a break, Rainey raised his glove and barked for a ball, competing with loud cheers from the small crowd at LoanDepot Park.

He recovered to strand the winning run on second by inducing a soft grounder from Jesús Aguilar. In the next half, with an automatic runner at second, Victor Robles sacrificed Dee Strange-Gordon to third before Ruiz knocked him in with a double. Ruiz, Washington’s 23-year-old catcher, finished with two doubles, a single and two walks. Then Arano stranded relief pitcher Anthony Bass, who filled in as the Marlins’ automatic runner, with a groundout, a deep flyout to center and a soft groundout to Alcides Escobar at short.

Way earlier in the night, César Hernández led the push to squeeze three runs out of López, who had blanked the Nationals for six innings April 27. He brought the punch their offense had lacked all week, when the options seemed to be to single or get out. Hernández’s first plate appearance: a triple to the right field corner on López’s ninth pitch. (Shoddy fielding from García in right helped him pick up one extra base, maybe two.) The leadoff man’s second trip to the box: an RBI double on the sixth pitch of his at-bat, driving in Escobar, who had just driven in Ruiz.

Advertisement

López threw 82 pitches to record nine outs for the Marlins (17-20). In late April, by contrast, he needed just 84 pitches to set down 18 batters at Nationals Park, shaving his ERA to 0.39 in the process. By the end of this game, it was a still-dominant 1.57, López’s highest mark since his first start.

Gray, on the other hand, yielded three runs in six innings, capping his outing with three swinging strikeouts. Chisholm tagged with him a leadoff triple in the first, scored on a sacrifice fly and then rocked a solo homer in the fifth. But Gray, 24, recovered to retire the last six batters he faced, then handed a tie to Carl Edwards Jr. out of the bullpen.

Edwards held the knot in place. Kyle Finnegan posted another zero behind him. And to give Finnegan a lead to protect, and Rainey a lead to lose, Yadiel Hernandez singled, Ruiz walked and Maikel Franco singled to begin the eighth, just before Lane Thomas’s elbow absorbed a 98-mph sinker from Anthony Bender.

Advertisement

At first, it was a good night for César Hernández, the veteran second baseman. But as the action wore on, Gray and Ruiz — the key prospects acquired in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner trade last summer — nudged the Nationals to their first win over the Marlins in six matchups. Ruiz bailed out Rainey and the odd decision to trade an out for 90 feet in the top of the 10th. His efforts also snapped a three-game skid.

How did Gray record his seven strikeouts? Slider, slider, slider, slider, slider, slider, curveball. In all, he got 27 swings on his slider and 15 whiffs, a remarkable 56 percent swing-and-miss rate. Four called strikes with it helped him along, too. Gray was expected to throw his slider often against the Marlins’ righty-heavy lineup. But that he had so much success with it — and threw it 42 times compared with 34 four-seam fastballs — was a step forward.

GiftOutline Gift Article