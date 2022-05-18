Placeholder while article actions load

Epicenter is an overwhelming favorite in this year’s Preakness Stakes. Steve Asmussen’s brown colt has navigated his 3-year-old campaign with aplomb, finishing first or second in four straight graded stakes races, including a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He even paired his past two speed figures, each calculated at 101 per Brisnet, a sign of peaking form.

Still, it’s okay to not want to commit wagering dollars on a near even-money favorite. (Epicenter is 6-5 on the morning line.) Instead, let’s consider backing Simplification, a horse that is flying under the radar with a résumé that is much better than it looks.

Simplification began his 3-year-old campaign with a front-running four-length victory in the one-turn-mile Mucho Macho Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He then finished second in the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes at the same track, followed by a 3½-length victory in the Grade II Fountain of Youth Stakes, also at Gulfstream Park. He finished third in the Grade I Florida Derby, his final prep before the Kentucky Derby. Simplification finished fourth in the Derby, but he had a horrible trip, depressing his final speed figure (98 per Brisnet).

According to the official chart, Simplification started three-wide, went five-wide approaching the far turn and then was pushed further out, seven-wide, entering the stretch. That forced him to cover more ground than all horses in the field save Rich Strike, White Abarrio and Pioneer of Medina. After adjusting his final speed for distance traveled, Simplification had the second-highest raw speed in the race (54.9 feet per second), trailing only the eventual winner, Rich Strike. If Brisnet adjusted its speed figure for distance traveled, surely Simplification would have earned at least what Epicenter did, if not slightly higher. Instead, Simplification’s final speed figure for the race is a few ticks lower than it should be.

You can’t fault the entire Derby trip on jockey Jose Ortiz — breaking from post No. 13 in a 20-horse field is going to result in traffic problems — but it is still encouraging that there will be a jockey switch to John Velazquez for this race, with Ortiz opting to ride Early Voting instead.

Simplification’s pedigree fell a bit short for the Kentucky Derby, but the shorter distance in the Preakness may be to his benefit. He and Epicenter have the same sire (Not This Time), and both have Candy Ride as their maternal grandsire. Not This Time is a son of Giant’s Causeway, a known provider of stamina, while Candy Ride is a sire of six champions, including 2017 horse of the year Gun Runner. Simplification’s pedigree is almost a mirror image of Gun Runner’s, who has Candy Ride on his paternal line and Giant’s Causeway on the bottom of the pedigree.

As you can see, the reasons to back Epicenter also apply to Simplification. They have displayed similar speed and a comparable pedigree, with the primary difference being some lucky (or unlucky) breaks in recent graded stakes races. Their running styles are similar, too. Both have shown the ability to win wire-to-wire and rate close to the first flight of horses at the half-mile marker. That trait could be a perfect setup for this race, which figures to see a speed duel up front early featuring Early Voting, Armagnac and Fenwick.

Why wager on Simplification and not Early Voting or Secret Oath? There is a chance Early Voting gets locked up in a three-way speed duel, complicating his chances of carrying that speed the whole way. He also took a giant leap forward in his previous race, improving his Brisnet speed figure by 20 points off a layoff. Like any athlete, a big effort like that off a rest period could cause soreness, limiting the potential for a peak effort this Saturday. Secret Oath earned a career-high Brisnet speed figure and pace figure (speed to the half-mile mark) in her recent Kentucky Oaks win. That usually foreshadows declining form in the next race. Unfortunately, the odds won’t reflect these risks, so both should be passed over in favor of Simplification.

The similarities between Epicenter and Simplification are multifarious, enough to warrant a long look at the less prominent horse Saturday. That isn’t to say Simplification deserves to be the favorite, but he certainly has value at a price higher than 5-1 on race day.

