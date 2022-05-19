Maryland women’s lacrosse crushes Florida to get back to Final Four

Placeholder while article actions load

For the past two seasons, the Maryland women’s lacrosse program spent its Memorial Day weekend in an unfamiliar spot. The Terrapins weren’t at the Final Four — first because the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports, and then they missed out last year when an unusually down season led to an early tournament exit. But now they’re back to the sport’s summit that this team so often reaches.

The second-seeded Terps dismantled Florida with an 18-5 win in the NCAA tournament’s quarterfinals, another dominant performance that solidifies Maryland as a serious title contender. After last year’s letdown ended a streak of 11 consecutive Final Fours, the Terps (19-1) have made the case that their absence in 2021 was an aberration.

Coach Cathy Reese quickly said, “​​I’m not a point-prover,” when asked about this Final Four berth serving as a response to last season. But for 60 minutes on the field, her players showcased excellence that resembles Maryland teams of the past. The Terps routed the seventh-seeded Gators, coached by former Maryland assistant Amanda O’Leary, and took control of the game early Thursday afternoon in College Park.

The Terps will meet No. 3 Boston College in next Friday’s national semifinal, and Maryland will have a chance to compete for the program’s 15th NCAA title.

Many of Reese’s key players had never performed in an NCAA quarterfinal — including Libby May, who led the team with five goals, and standout goalkeeper Emily Sterling. She didn’t want the weight of the moment to bother them.

“And it didn’t,” Reese said. “They just played and competed. This is what they’ve wanted.”

May, a junior attacker, watched her older sister, Catie, reach the Final Four twice at Maryland and win the 2019 national title. Now Libby has also helped lead a team to championship weekend. She has fueled the Terps through the postseason, scoring five goals each of the past three games — the Big Ten final win over Rutgers, the second-round game versus Duke and then again in the quarterfinal.

“It’s been a journey,” May said. “But we’re really excited for next weekend, and we know that if we just focus on us and playing our game that any outcome is going to take care of itself.”

Three other Terps — Aurora Cordingley, Hannah Leubecker and Victoria Hensh — recorded a hat trick, and Maryland’s offense rolled through the game leaving the Gators (17-5) with few defensive answers.

Leubecker had missed all five of her shot attempts in the first half, but when the teams returned from the break, she scored twice in less than a minute early in the third quarter, handing the Terps a comfortable 8-3 cushion. From there, Maryland cruised, piling on goals to secure the program’s 28th Final Four appearance.

“When Hannah was hitting the pipe a couple times or missing her shots, it didn’t matter,” May said. “We went up to her, we were like, ‘Hannah, you’ve got this. Keep shooting. You’re beating your girl. Keep going.’ So coming into the second half, she was still fired up.”

A commanding performance on the draw propelled Maryland ahead of Duke in the second round, but the Gators outperformed the Terps in the circle early. Florida won five of six draws in the first quarter yet still faced a 3-2 deficit after the opening 15 minutes, a testament to Maryland’s solid defensive effort that lasted throughout the game.

Florida has a pair of prolific scorers in sophomore Danielle Pavinelli, who had recorded at least four goals in each of the past three games, and freshman Emma LoPinto, but they both notched just one goal against the Terps, who had one of their best defensive showings of the season.

Once Maryland found a rhythm after the first quarter, the Terps stormed ahead. They significantly improved on the draw, winning 15 of 21 in the final 45 minutes. Shaylan Ahearn, who takes the draw for Maryland, has “been playing out of her mind in the center circle these last few games,” Reese said, and in the quarterfinal, the junior midfielder finished with 11 draw controls. By halftime, the Terps had a 6-3 lead, a season-low in first-half scoring for the Gators, and Maryland never let up.

The superb defense started with Sterling, the nation’s leader in save percentage at 54.9 percent. She had eight stops against the Gators, including five in the first half. Through the season, she has showcased her progress from 2021, when she only saved 39.9 percent of shots as a first-year starter at Maryland.

“You can see it when you watch her on the field,” Reese said. “She has just come in at a whole other level this year. It's huge, because it gives our defense in front of her all the confidence in the world.”

Sterling’s outing ended midway through the fourth quarter. Backup Maddie McSally had a turn in the net for the final seven minutes, holding Florida scoreless with four saves. The bench roared as McSally made each stop, and after Reese praised the senior in the postgame huddle, McSally wiped away a few tears. McSally’s moment in the net capped a complete performance with highlights across the field and down the roster. Finally, they could all celebrate.

“It’s something that we’ve all dreamed of ever since we were younger and we committed to this program,” Sterling said. “We’ve seen the history of it. Being able to do it and be a part of it finally, it feels unreal.”

